The Fourth ETF To Buy For Your Core Portfolio

This article reviews iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, the fourth ETF an investor should consider for their core portfolio of ETFs.

Creating a core portfolio of ETFs is a quick and simple way to manage your investments and provides a higher expected return for a given level of volatility.

Why create a core portfolio of ETFs?

The author recently posted the article A Core Portfolio of ETFs - For Everyone on Seeking Alpha's blog post. That article described the advantages of investing in a core portfolio of ETFs, described the process to set up a core portfolio of ETFs, and provided an example of a core portfolio of ETFs that the author uses, which is shown below.

The author is now reviewing each of the ETFs in the core portfolio of ETFs. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM), and Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) were previously reviewed and links to these articles are provided in the addendum to this article. This article reviews iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA), the fourth ETF an investor should consider for their core portfolio of ETFs.

Sector Allocation % ETF Ticker Fund Name Expense Ratio Large-cap US stocks 17% VOO Vanguard S&P 500 ETF 0.04% Mid -cap US stocks 17% SCHM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF 0.05% Small-cap US stocks 16% VTWO Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF 0.15% Multi-cap foreign developed market stocks 20% IEFA iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF 0.08% Multi-cap emerging market stocks 20% VWO Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF 0.14% Natural Resources 10% GNR SPDR® S&P® Global Natural Resources ETF 0.40%



The example of core ETF portfolio, shown above, is a simple asset allocation to six ETFs that the author uses. Although simple, it is still extremely well diversified, with 50% allocated to US equities (large, mid, and small capitalization), 40% allocated to foreign equities (developed and emerging market), and 10% allocated to natural resources.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF - Investment Synopsis

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large, mid, and small-capitalization developed market equities, excluding the U.S. and Canada. IEFA provides exposure to a broad range of companies in Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Far East, holding 2,520 stocks as of December 31, 2017. IEFA provides low cost, comprehensive access to stocks in developed foreign countries. IEFA can be used in the core of your portfolio to diversify internationally and seek long-term growth.

5-Year Performance of IEFA compared to other ETFs in the example core portfolio

Source: Yahoo Finance (2/12/2018)

As the chart above shows, of the asset classes reviewed, IEFA has performed roughly in the middle of the group over the last 5-year period, up approximately 24%. All of the US ETFs performed considerably better, with US large-cap stocks (VOO up 75%), US mid-cap (SCHM up 68%), and US small-cap stocks (VTWO up 61%). Emerging market stocks (VWO up 4%) and natural resources (GNR down 9%) both performed worse than IEFA. When setting up a Core ETF portfolio and making an initial allocation, an investor may want to consider whether they believe the historical performance of the different classes will continue or whether there will be a reversion to the mean.

Equity Characteristics

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price/Earnings Ratio 16.73 23.2 Price/Book Ratio 1.72 3.2 Beta vs. S&P 500 0.43 1.0 SEC yield 2.42% 1.77%

Source: iShares by BlackRock & Vanguard (as of 12/31/2017)

After underperforming the S&P 500 for some time, the price/earnings and price/book ratios for IEFA are lower than that of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and the dividend yield is higher.

Top 10 Holdings

Source: iShares by BlackRock (as of 18 Feb 2018)

IEFA's top ten holdings are large well-known foreign companies that make up approximately 10.5% of total holdings. Because the MSCI EAFE Investable Market Index, which IEFA tracks, uses a market-cap weighting structure, the larger companies have a larger weighting, which some investors may consider a drawback.

Equity Sector Diversification

Source: iShares by BlackRock (as of 12/31/2017)

IEFA's largest stock holdings are in the financial sector. Investors setting up a core portfolio of ETFs will probably want to reduce their holdings of individual stocks, particularly in sectors where both the ETF and the investor are heavily invested.

Country Breakdown

Source: iShares by BlackRock (as of 12/31/2017)

IEFA is most heavily weighted to Japan, followed by a number of European countries. These markets have not performed as well as the US market recently which has caused IEFA to underperform the US market.

ETFs in the foreign developed market category

Source: Seeking Alpha (as of 2/19/2018)

Above is a list of the top 10 foreign developed market ETFs, listed by assets under management (AUM). As the table shows, IEFA is the third largest foreign developed market ETF by AUM. For those that want to do further research, additional detail on these ETFs is available on Seeking Alpha's ETF Hub.

Expenses and dividend yield

IEFA's expense ratio is 0.08%, well below the average expense ratio of similar funds. Of the top ten US foreign developed market ETFs listed above, only Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) has a lower expense ratio.

The Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by companies located in Canada and the major markets of Europe and the Pacific region. VEA can be used to rotate the foreign developed market portion of your portfolio into, when tax loss selling.

IEFA's 30-day SEC yield was 2.42%, as of January 31, 2018.

Conclusion

IEFA is a good ETF for the foreign developed market portion of an investor's Core ETF portfolio. VEA is a good alternative and may be used to rotate into for the foreign developed market portion of an investor's core portfolio, when tax loss selling.

Addendum

Further reading on the subject

Simply Investing - Perspective

Establishing a core portfolio in well-diversified, low expense ETFs, held for the long term, is a good idea for long-term equity investors. The core of a small portfolio can start off as simple as one well-diversified global ETF with a low expense ratio, like Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT). Typically, as the portfolio grows, the core of the portfolio would include some exposure to U.S. large-cap, U.S. mid-cap, U.S. small cap, foreign developed markets, emerging markets, and commodities.

A core ETF portfolio, after tax, should significantly outperform either individual stock picking or a portfolio managed by a financial advisor. Over the typical investor's time horizon of 40+ years, the expected return advantage of a core ETF portfolio is staggering.

Investors that enjoy the investment analysis process and are willing to spend the time to analyze and invest in individual stocks or sectors can still do this. Most investors should set up a core ETF portfolio but can still allocate a percentage of their portfolio to "edge" positions that offer additional risk and opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOO, SCHM, VTWO, IEFA, VWO, GNR, VT, VEA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.