Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is one of the major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Revenue in 2017 was $22.85 billion. Non-GAAP net income in 2017 was $9.25 billion and non-GAAP EPS was $12.58.

After reporting Q4 2017 and full-year 2017 results on February 1, Amgen's stock price declined to close at $173.12 on February 8. After that, it recovered somewhat to close at $182.43 on February 21. I believe this volatility reflects the various believable scenarios for profits in 2018 and beyond.

The three key factors for future profitability are: the ability to maintain sales of drugs against generic competition, the growth rates for the current drugs that do not have generic competition, and the development of the pipeline into commercial products.

Amgen's BiTE pipeline

P/E and dividends

Amgen increased its dividend for 2018. It is now $1.32 per share per quarter. It went ex-dividend on February 14 and will be paid on March 8. At a price of $183, the dividend works out to a yield of 2.9%. That is quite good for a biotechnology stock.

On a backward-looking GAAP basis, Amgen's P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.6, which is equivalent to an earnings yield of 6%.

Provided a company's non-GAAP numbers only exclude items I find reasonable to exclude, my preferred P/E measure uses the last two reported non-GAAP EPS numbers and the next two quarters analysts' consensus. For Amgen for Q3 2017 through Q2 2018 that gives us:

Quarter Non-GAAP EPS Q3 2017 $3.27 Q4 2017 2.69 Q1 2018 estimated 3.21 Q2 2018 estimated 3.46 Total $12.63

Table source: Amgen and NASDAQ.com

Using $183 as a stock price and $12.63 as earnings, the P/E is 14.5. That gives an earnings yield of 6.9%.

I generally don't like to own a stock where I expect only a 6.9% annual return, especially if there is downside risk from that. If future sales and profits don't look like they will climb substantially in a 3- to 5-year period, I would gradually sell my Amgen stock.

Drugs with declining sales

Product sales

$ millions Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2016 y/y % Neulasta 1,114 1,123 1,116 0% Neupogen 126 138 173 -27% Enbrel 1,423 1,363 1,644 -13% Aranesp 491 516 526 -7% Epogen 270 264 316 -15% Other 72 66 75 -4%

Source: Openicon

Currently, Enbrel (etanercept), while still Amgen's best-selling drug, is also leading revenue declines on a dollar basis. Q4 2017 Enbrel revenue was $221 million lower than Q4 2016 revenue. While Enbrel is one of the most successful drugs in the history of medicine, it is now subject to competition from biosimilars like Biogen's (BIIB) Benepali, which is approved for commercial use in Europe. In the U.S., Enbrel patent protection may not expire until 2028, depending on the outcome of court cases. Revenue erosion is resulting from many other therapies for autoimmune diseases competing in the market, including monoclonal antibodies like Remicade and Humira.

To some extent, Amgen has been able to maintain market share by providing more convenient methods for taking Enbrel like the Mini injector. But after years of raising prices, Amgen reported a lower net selling price in Q4.

Patient experience with the various advanced anti-inflammatory agents varies, and biosimilars can't be priced as cheap as true generic drugs, but the downward path of Amgen's older drugs like Enbrel is clear. That is a problem for every pharma company that survives long enough to see its patents expire.

Drugs with increasing sales

Product sales

$ millions Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2016 y/y % Sensipar 413 457 411 0% Vectibix 159 168 143 11% Nplate 165 159 150 10% Xgeva 391 387 376 4% Prolia 574 464 463 24% Kyprolis 227 207 183 24% Blincyto 46 52 29 59% Repatha 98 89 58 69%

Source: Openicon

The good news is that the number of Amgen drugs with growing sales exceeds the number with shrinking sales. But no particular drug is near the billion-per-quarter revenue of Enbrel or Neulasta.

Prolia for osteoporosis is leading revenue gains, up 24% or $111 million between Q4 2016 and Q4 2017. Xgeva is the same drug, denosumab, for skeletal events resulting from cancer. Xgeva added another $15 million in Q4 revenue growth y/y. Amgen is expecting continued Prolia/Xgeva growth in 2018, partly due to label expansion.

Kyprolis is a multiple myeloma therapy that Amgen acquired with Onyx Pharmaceuticals. It was first approved by the FDA in 2012 and appears to have potential for considerably more revenue growth. According to Amgen (slide 14), "Two compelling data sets demonstrated that KYPROLIS regimens improve overall survival in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma versus standard of care. [The] FDA recently approved adding survival data from the ENDEAVOR study to the label. Expect the addition of ASPIRE survival data to the U.S. label this year."

Repatha for cholesterol control is also worth noting, though it has not yet broken the $100 million per quarter barrier. A considerable portion of the value of Amgen stock in August 2015, when approved by the FDA, was thought to be from potential Repatha sales. Instead, insurers refused to approve most prescriptions for the drug, citing their view of costs vs. benefits. Also, in July 2015, Regeneron (REGN) brought the competitor Praluent to market. In addition, the companies are suing each other over patents.

The good Repatha news is that with more data now available and the label updated, insurers are showing less resistance to paying for it. At 69% revenue growth y/y, Repatha may finally be reaching some of its promise, both for patients with hard-to-control cholesterol and for Amgen.

Sensipar could see generic competition in 2018, depending on outcomes of litigation and FDA rulings. So it could move from the flat-to-increasing revenue chart to the declining revenue chart.

Q4 2017 represented a near-standoff between the drugs producing less revenue and the drugs growing revenue. For Q4, revenue was $5.80 billion, down 3% y/y from $5.97 billion year-earlier.

For long-term investors, it is clear future approvals of Amgen's pipeline drugs will determine the value of the stock.

Pipeline outlook

The good news is that some new drugs have already been approved and more data is on the way from the extensive pipeline.

Evenity had its marketing application accepted by the Eurozone's EMA for treatment of postmenopausal patients at increased risk for fracture. But despite some good data, the FDA gave Evenity a Complete Response Letter (meaning we require more data before approval is possible) in July 2017.

Mvasi, a biosimilar to Bevacizumab or Avastin, was approved in Europe in January. It is in partnership with Allergan (AGN). Avastin worldwide sales in 2017 were $7.16 billion.

Aimovig for migraine headaches released data in January from a Phase 3b study, reaching its primary and secondary endpoints, adding to the case for the drug's approval. "The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of May 17, 2018. If approved, it will be administered once-monthly using a self-injection device. If approved, Novartis (NVS) and Amgen will co-commercialize Aimovig in the U.S. Amgen has exclusive commercialization rights to the drug in Japan, and Novartis has exclusive rights to commercialize in rest of world." Amgen has not announced pricing for Aimovig and unfortunately will probably go up in the market against Teva's (TEVA) fremanezuab, as discussed in Teva, Amgen Battle for Migraine Market Share.

BiTE technology was used successfully in Blincyto. Amgen has six additional BiTE therapies in the clinic: AMG 330, AMD 420, AMD 596, AMG 673, AMG 701, and AMG 757. See BiTE Amgen For Long-Term Returns for my analysis of the role BiTE could play in the future. These won't affect 2018 or even 2019 revenues, as they are in Phase 1 trials.

While Amgen is losing some sales to generic or biosimilar competition, it is also one of the few companies capable of creating and getting approvals for biosimilars to its competitors. The two most advanced biosimilar candidates not already mentioned are ABP 710, to compete with infliximab (Remicade), which has Phase 3 data due this year. ABP 980, to compete with trastuzumab (Herceptin), is in regulatory review.

While the exact timing and scale of new product revenue are difficult to predict, the scope of the pipeline seems adequate to expand revenue over time.

Amgen has a very extensive pipeline and both the cash and cash flow to acquire additional therapies or companies to keep expanding. For a deeper look, a good place to start is the Amgen pipeline web page.

2018 Guidance

Guidance for 2018 [see slide 9] is for revenue between $21.8 billion and $22.8 billion. That would be down from $22.85 billion in 2017, not generally a good indicator for the future. However, it does not include revenue from the potential approval of Aimovig. The low end of guidance would most likely result if Sensipar has generic competition this year.

Non-GAAP EPS is estimated at $12.60 to $13.70 per share. Even the low end of the range is up a bit from the 2017 figure of $12.58.

It is not impressive guidance, but it could bode well for those who want to stay invested into 2019 and beyond, as the pipeline matures.

Cash

Cash and equivalents ended 2017 at $41.7 billion. Debt outstanding was $35.3 billion, so net cash was $6.4 billion. Free cash flow in 2017 was $10.5 billion. During 2017, $3.1 billion was used to repurchase stock and $3.4 billion was paid out in dividends.

Amgen plans to build a new manufacturing plant in the U.S. for about $300 million. It expects to grow dividends over time and authorized another $10 billion for share repurchases. Amgen "could eventually use some cash to pay down debt rather than renew it at a higher interest rate" [Amgen Q4 2017 analyst conference summary].

Valuation and conclusion

Most of the stocks I hold are in clinical-stage or early commercial stage biotechnology companies. But these are individually very risky because a single trial failure, or commercial failure even if an FDA approval is granted, can sink a stock. Amgen, along with other large-capitalization stocks like Celgene (CELG), makes up about 40% of my portfolio. I've owned Amgen since 2014. Amgen's stock price is up about 50% over the last 4 years.

I see Amgen as a solid part of my portfolio, with limited downside and a potential moderate upside. I like the cash dividend, and of course, the stock repurchase plan also provides a safety net under the stock price or could propel it higher.

As an Amgen owner, I watch the pipeline closely. Pipelines as broad as Amgen's are going to fail once in a while. Often the market overreacts to such failures, creating buying opportunities. But in general, I am holding Amgen, not buying.