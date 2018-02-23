Jernigan Capital Has 70% Upside On Strong Fundamentals
About: Jernigan Capital, Inc. (JCAP), Includes: EXR, PSA
by: Dane Bowler
Summary
Self-storage fundamentals have come in stronger than anticipated.
JCAP has the highest quality properties and stands to capture the benefit of the strong landscape.
We provide both the bear and bull thesis.
Jernigan Capital (JCAP) lost a large portion of its market value as headwinds approached the self-storage space, yet even as the headwinds came in weaker than expected, the market price did not recover.