Economic Recovery Has Arrived! Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

When the market speaks clearly and unambiguously, it is easier to at least attempt a cogent explanation of what is going on. Few were in doubt during the late 1990s bull market that a new age of technology had dawned. Nor was there much uncertainty that severe financial contagion was what sent the market cascading in 2008.

It is much more difficult to interpret a market that is speaking ambivalently, as today's market is. Yet Rob Marstrand - in a subtly reasoned and closely argued piece appearing on today's Seeking Alpha - does just that. In a nutshell he adduces factors, qualitative and quantitative, that explain the market's current exuberance while teasing out those leading him to see "huge risks" in what he calls the "irrational complacency" in the U.S. stock market.

I recommend you read the article in its entirety, but I will excerpt a tiny bit and add my own thoughts. He writes:

"Nor is it surprising that the Fed has signaled three rate rises during 2018. The Fed Funds rate is currently 1.5%, and projected to reach 2% by the end of 2018, 2.5% by 2019 and 3% in 2020…Add the potential 1% decompression of real yields into the mix and is everyone ready for the 10-year treasury to trade at a 5% yield in a couple of years? I doubt it."

So, besides going over the reasons why U.S. tax cuts are buoying the stock market, his expectation of rapidly rising yields is based on his analysis of the 3-D trouble implied by the deficit, debt and dollar, plus inflationary pressures to boot.

I believe he is onto something. Since 2009, Main Street has been underwhelmed with what economic officialdom was calling our economic recovery. Difficult though it may seem to describe the market's current mixed message - exuberant stocks and falling bond prices - perhaps the simplest explanation is that at long last that economic recovery has taken root. Earnings are good, expectations for the future are positive, and the labor market is returning to health.

So is all finally well? Here's where the bond market comes in. Its message is one of increasing doubt about America's ability to pay off the ocean of debt it finds itself in (and with which we bought this slow-to-arrive recovery).

The reality is that there's no free lunch in markets and economics. So enjoy the recovery while it lasts, but batten down the hatches as the winds of inflation finally begin to brew.

Please share your thoughts on this issue in our comments section. Meanwhile, below please find links to other advisor-related content on today's Seeking Alpha.

Jeff Miller's Stock Exchange panel ponders whether traders are outside of their comfort zone.

Martin Lowy: The Fed is dead - long live the market.

Lance Roberts: Curb your expectations.

For more content geared to FAs, visit the Financial Advisor Center.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.