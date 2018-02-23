Summary

CrossAmerica Partners looks like the typical risky double-digit yield play: low growth and the distribution was barely covered. The outlook looked bleak.

That fundamentally changed when its general partner, CST Brands, was acquired by industry giant Couche-Tard. Despite that change, shares are down since the acquisition announcement in the middle of 2017.

With that acquisition now closed, the expectation should be for cost savings and an asset exchange with its new owner in fiscal 2018. This is likely to fundamentally improve both.

I see little risk to the distribution, and there is likely to be some incremental upside to the equity even under conservative assumptions. Couche-Tard rolling back up the entire business is a backstop.