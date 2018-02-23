RECOMMENDATION: BUY | TARGET PRICE: $195 | CURRENT PRICE: $172.89 (Feb.22, 2018)

Apple Inc. has always been an industry leading brand with a track record of solid financial performance (see Table 1 below). The company has been growing rapidly at a 5-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% in sales and it still has strong drivers of long-lasting growth in the future. Currently, the stock is trading in the $170s (52-week change of about +27%) and the impressive thing is that the stock still looks like an attractive growth opportunity with strong upside potential. According to my discounted cash flow model, Apple stock's target price is $195 (+12% versus current price). Thus, I currently have a BUY rating on AAPL stock with the following Key Investment Rationale:

AAPL has a huge cash balance of $285.1 billion (cash and investments on its balance sheet). Though 94% of this cash has been residing outside the U.S., . Customer concentration. AAPL's customers are primarily in the consumer, small and mid-sized business, education, enterprise and government markets. Also, no single customer accounts for more than 10% of sales - thus loss of any large customers does not pose a threat due to diverse customer concentration.

Table1: Financial Summary ($ millions) FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18E FY19E FY20E Sales 233,715 215,639 229,234 274,232 278,304 287,887 Growth (%) 27.9% -7.7% 6.3% 19.6% 1.5% 3.4% EBITDA 82,487 70,529 71,501 86,990 88,865 91,925 Margin (%) 35.3% 32.7% 31.2% 31.7% 31.9% 31.9% Net income 53,394 45,687 48,351 57,146 58,765 59,003 EPS (S) 9.22 8.31 9.21 11.29 12.05 12.59 ROE (%) 44.7% 35.6% 36.1% 37.9% 34.9% 31.8% ROCE (%) 29.1% 21.2% 19.4% 21.4% 21.3% 20.8% FCF 70,019 53,090 51,147 61,874 62,108 63,089 Net Debt (141,338) (150,553) (153,215) (168,809) (183,835) (199,012) Net Leverage (X) (1.71) (2.13) (2.14) (1.94) (2.07) (2.16) EV / Sales (X) 3.23 3.46 3.24 2.65 2.56 2.42 EV / EBITDA (X) 9.16 10.58 10.40 8.37 8.02 7.59 P / E (X) 16.80 19.63 18.55 15.69 15.26 15.20 Source: Company reports and estimates

Overview of Apple's business units:

Services revenue hit $8.5 billion in Q12018 and Apple has begun investing in new Apple Music video services during the past year. The Services segment includes Internet Services, iCloud, Apple Care, Apple Music, and Apple Pay sales. AAPL witnessed growth across all its services offerings - 1) According to App Annie's latest report, its App Store continues to be the preferred destination for customer purchases by a wide and growing margin, generating nearly twice the revenue of Google Play. 2) iCloud business is expanding with very strong double-digit growth in both monthly average users and revenue. 3) Apple Pay continues to grow rapidly; it is now accepted at over half of all retail locations in the U.S. and 70% of leading grocery chains are now accepting Apple Pay in the U.S. 4) Apple Music is also showing growth with continuous increase in number of paid subscribers. Others (6% of sales; +4% 5-yr CAGR). The Others segment includes Accessories (AirPods, Beats headphones), Apple Watch, and iPod sales. On its recent earnings conference call, management stated that Apple Watch continues to be the best selling and most loved smart watch in the world with unit growth of over 50% for the third consecutive quarter. The Apple Watch and AirPods recently joined Apple TV and Beats in Apple's non-iPhone product offerings. Revenue from non-iPhone's grew 36% year-over-year and total revenue from "wearables" was up nearly 70% year-over-year. Wearables were the second largest contributor to revenue, trailing only the iPhone's sales.

Opportunities within businesses:

With all big names like Facebook, Microsoft and Google expanding in different ways, AAPL also wants to find out some innovative products which it could launch. There have been talks or rumors that AAPL is working on Apple Car project. If successful, it can be a big opportunity for the company to expand itself in different regions. Apple is believed to be working on its car under the alias "Project Titan" and shell company SixtyEight research and is believed to have roughly 600 people working on the project. Apple's car is projected to be released in 2021, according to sources close to the matter. In May 2016, Apple made a $1 billion investment in Didi Chuxing, which is China's version of Uber. There were rumors at one point that Apple was interested in buying Tesla (TSLA) but no serious offers were ever made for Elon Musk's electric car company. New markets. AAPL has been preserving its brand image by following premium pricing strategy - thus, the prices of its products always remain beyond the reach of people in the middle or low-income group, especially in countries like China and India. AAPL has been totally ignoring this segment but has begun efforts to increase its branding and sales in countries like China and India, which could be meaningful for the company's growth moving forward. Apple's revenue in China was $17.96 billion in the latest quarter, which was up 11% compared to the prior year.

Apple's large cash balance and impact of tax legislation:

Apple has been hoarding a significant portion of its iPhone sales and profits overseas to avoid paying high corporate taxes (35%) in the U.S. As of the end of Q118, Apple had $285.1 billion of cash and investments - out of which, $252.3 billion was held overseas for tax purposes, with the remaining $32.8 billion held domestically. Based on the current 15.5% repatriation tax rate, AAPL will bring back the roughly $252 billion in cash it has overseas and pay $38 billion in repatriation taxes. This cash can be used in following ways: