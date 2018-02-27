Introduction: of platforms and products

There are two things in biomedicine - a platform and its product. Generally, it is not a good idea to develop the platform first and then look for a product produced from that platform. This is because you cannot commercialize a platform - meaning you usually cannot directly make money from a platform except in exceptional cases where you can license it. So it is not a good idea to own a platform first - you waste investor money trying to get a grip on it.

A better way is to create a product and then build a platform around it. That way, you have made your financiers happy because the product is clearing their exit strategy, while you build a future for the company through the platform. This is a good way to do corporate biotech.

The best way to do corporate biotech would, however, be where you develop a product and its platform simultaneously. So, as your product gets near the market, your investors know they can depend on your platform to keep producing products for years to come.

Given this 3-phase spectrum, I must say that BioTime (BTX) does corporate biotech in the worst way possible. The company - and its visionary CEO MIchael West, PhD - first developed a platform that was so vast, so promising but so complicated, that for almost 2 decades the company - and its various, various subsidiaries - never did manage to throw away the lab coat and put on a more corporate outfit. The story is even more complicated by the involvement of Geron (GERN), another also very complicated company once also founded by Dr West, which had IP in both stem cell and telomerase, development in the former of which it abandoned in 2011, and finally in 2013, sold it off to a subsidiary of BioTime, which was founded by Dr West after he was literally ousted from Geron, his own creation…etc, etc and etc. Read the story here.

As you can see, it is all very complex. In a recent interview, CEO Aditya Mohanty admitted as much when he said, in effect, that when they planned for their AMD product, it came as a derivative of their work on the platform.

The great thing is that after almost 30 years wasting investors' money, the company - and Dr West - is finally at the cusp of corporate “arrival” - it is about to get its first product approved, although this is unipotent or precursor, not pluripotent, cells. Although treating lipoatrophy is a long way off from the original grand vision of curing “everything” through embryonic stem cells, a successful approval will clearly convince long-suffering investors that it wasn’t entirely an waste. But like Debra said to Raymond: “how many total disasters are there?”

Positive trials from Renevia and the approach to the EMA/FDA

Renevia is being developed as an alternative for whole adipose tissue transfer (fat grafting) procedures in treating facial lipoatrophy (abnormal fat loss in the face) in HIV patients. It underwent a pivotal trial for and in Europe which yielded positive 6-month data in June 2017. 1-year data was reported earlier this month although I didn’t get details except through an interview, referenced later. There are no trials in the US as of now.

The 6-month data that was presented last year showed that Renevia helped treated patients “retain approximately 100% of transplanted volume at 6 months and there were no device related serious adverse events noted during the trial.” With this data in hand, Renevia will be submitted for CE marking, with approval expected in the second half of 2018. There are over 350,000 HIV patients in Europe suffering from HIV-related facial lipoatrophy.

To be more specific, in the 47-patient trial, it was observed that “at six months, those who received Renevia on average had 5.1 cc of the new hemifacial volume, representing 100 percent retention of the transplanted material, compared with no new facial volume in untreated patients.” This compares to results seen in a different context here for fat grafting- “reported statistically superior volume retention at six months, with 88% of the original graft volume retention in the experimental group and only 54% in the unenhanced control group.” While the context is different, note the 88/54 ratio, whereas with Renevia it is 100 to almost 0 retention. Again, another source says that “However, fat grafting is generally considered an unpredictable procedure, with long-term retention rates varying between 10% and 80%.” Again, the context here is different but we get a general idea. If Renevia can improve upon those numbers, that is surely something.

In a recent interview, BTX CEO Aditya Mohanty has stated that unlike other fat grafts which lose 50% or more volume within 6 months, Renevia retained 100% volume at 6 months and 70% at one year. That makes it highly differentiated from competing fat graft products and procedures.

Note that BioTime’s plan is simply to secure an approval on HIV patients only. But the potential for the product in facial aesthetics is huge, and if it works well with cells compromised by HIV drugs, it will work much better in healthy subjects needing facial plastic surgery work. Part of that market has long been dominated by Botox, but Renevia offers much more promise. So, just on the basis of Renevia alone, this $333mn company, with about half that amount in cash or equity ownership in two subsidiary companies, looks like a good deal. In a series of future articles, we will look at its wet AMD product Oprogen, and its valuation.