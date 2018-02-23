Last week Jamba Inc. (NASDAQ:JMBA) advanced almost 30% after releasing an update for Q4 and FY17. This is the best one-week gain the stock has had in years, and while it's not clear when exactly the company will publish official results, the limited data that JMBA did provide was encouraging.

Same store sales on a comparable calendar basis (adjusted for last year's extra week) increased 5.3% in Q4 vs. a decrease of 2.2% in the same period last year, good enough for JMBA's best comp in more than two years. Gift card sales increased 79%, the company closed some of its worst performing stores, and execution and guest satisfaction improved across multiple measures, according to management. The newly opened drive-thru formats are generating higher sales than traditional store models, and JMBA plans to open more of them: management expects that drive-thru formats will account for 25% of new openings in 2018 (compared to 10% last year), and anticipates long-term benefits from the shift to higher-volume models.

But it's too early to tell whether the strength in Q4 was indicative of a real turnaround or just a blip coming off an easy comp. After all, same-store sales were negative for most of FY17, falling 0.4% for the full year, which is actually worse than last year's decline of 0.2%. Management said that Q4 was the 7th consecutive quarter that JMBA beat the industry benchmark on comps growth, but this calls into question the benchmark more than it says anything positive about JMBA.

Same store sales growth has been a major problem area for JMBA. Since 2012 the company averaged SSSG of less than 1% annually (Figure 1), but the real issue is that the growth has come exclusively from price increases. Comp traffic has been abysmal, declining 4.3% in 2016, 6.2% in 2015, and 4.7% in 2014.

Figure 1: Same-Store Sales Growth

Source: Madison Investment Research

Traffic is ultimately what matters for a retailer. You can raise prices to offset weak traffic for a little while, but if you're not getting customers in the door eventually sales will fall. Prolonged traffic declines are indicative of longer-term issues such as lost sales to competitors or a brand losing touch with customers. Drive-thrus are a cool idea, but it's looking more and more like JMBA's core markets are tapped out and we think that JBMA's brands will need to catch on internationally if there's to be any hope of sustaining meaningful growth in the long run.

New Business Model

A few years ago JMBA decided to shift its business to a franchise-focused asset light model, thinking it would "accelerate unit growth" and help resolve some of the SG&A inefficiencies that have been plaguing the company.

Figure 2: Store Breakdown

Source: Madison Investment Research

Note: the replacement of physical stores by franchises (where revenues come from fees) makes y/y total revenue comparisons incomparable, which is why the focus on SSSG is especially important when analyzing JMBA.

The transition was "substantially completed" in 2015, but so far we haven't seen many benefits. Just about every cost item, including occupancy, store operating, and general and administrative expenses, has trended up on a percentage-of-sales basis over the past three years. Even if you adjust for all the non-core items like pre-opening costs, lease termination/closure costs, impairments, and asset sales, operating expenses are still running higher. JMBA's biggest expense, labor, has been growing even faster, due to the fact that a significant portion of JMBA's stores are located in states such as California and Washington that recently imposed new minimum wage laws.

Figure 3: Costs % Sales

Source: 10-K

At the same time, the shift to franchises has resulted in collection delays and revenue recognition issues. Days sales outstanding, a measure of the time it takes to collect from customers after making a sale, on average, increased from 26.5 days in 2014 to 71.3 in 2016, making JMBA's already tight liquidity situation even more of an issue. JMBA's current ratio has been below 1 for the past ten years, and while most of its short-term liabilities are "accrued Jambacard liabilities" that don't require explicit cash outflows like financial debt, it does cost money to fulfill these gift cards through operations.

Conclusion

JMBA investors have been in the dark for months now. The company hasn't released an earnings report or filing since Q4/FY 2016 in March of last year, and is still in the process of completing financial statement results for the most recent fiscal year. The delay is the result of significant changes in leadership, key personnel, and corporate headquarters in 2016 that impacted the process of preparing financial reports, and for the time being investors will have to go off selected updates such as the one released last week.

The reaction to last week's release was overwhelmingly positive, but it's too early to conclude that a turnaround has begun. More details are needed, such as the breakdown in SSSG between average check and traffic, and well as information on expense items, before we can make any informed judgments. If management truly believed that things were turning around we expect that there would have been some insider buying, especially with the stock trading as low as it has been in recent months. But for now, it's wait and see.