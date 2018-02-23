'Married 5 Times,' But There's Hope: DaVita Earnings Update

Significant risks from law suits from insurance companies as well as CMS inquiry into steering of patients eligible for Medicare and Medicaid commercial plans appear not to be priced in.

Reimbursement pressures from government agencies and insurers, such as the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services Quality Incentive Program and California initiative to limit dialysis charges increase risks.

Thesis background

In our January 24 article on DaVita, Inc. (DVA), we outlined the rationale for the short thesis on the following grounds:

Under the current health care services regulatory framework, DVA’s business model is frail. To have a profitable business under the existing regulatory framework, DVA has to have as many patients with private insurance as it charges private insurers at least double the Medicare costs, while Medicare patients account for a double-digit negative margin. But private insurers are only required to cover dialysis services for the first 30 months until Medicare becomes primary insurer. Thus, DVA can only make money for the first 30 months of patient’s coverage, earning DaVita all of its profits from privately insured patients representing approximately 10% of all of its patients. With the historic 25% patient turnover, growing earnings from non-acquired business is obviously mission impossible.

Reimbursement pressures from government agencies and insurers are mounting to pose increased risk to operating margins. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (hereafter “CMS”) instituted an ESRD Quality Incentive Program (“QIP”) whereby about 2% of dialysis payments is at risk based on providers meeting certain quality measures, which is intended to cut the huge costs related to treating complications. If a facility fails to meet certain quality standards, CMS applies the penalty to all payments to the facility during the year. While, at a recent J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference JPM ), the management stated that only 5% of their facilities are subject to QIP penalties, DVA and other for-profit dialysis providers have been shown to have much higher mortality rates than non-profit dialysis centers. According to a 2010 article in Health Services Research patients at DaVita clinics face a 24%-higher death risk than patients receiving care at the biggest nonprofit chain. California ballot initiative to limit outpatient kidney dialysis clinics may charge for patient care and imposes penalties for excessive charges, supported by the Services Employees International Union – United Healthcare ( UNH ) Workers, is likely to appear on the ballot on November 6, 2018. If passed, the law would severely limit DVA’s operations in California, and would require the closure of a number of California based DVA owned clinics. A similar initiative is underway in Ohio.

Significant legal risks such as law suits from insurance companies as well as Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services inquiry into steering of patients eligible for Medicare and Medicaid commercial plans appear not to be priced in. We estimate that each $100m of settlement paid by DVA should shave off approximately$0.50 of the share price.

Based on our 10-year Discounted FCF model, we concluded that a fair value range for DVA is $49 to $54. Since our previous article was published, DVA shares are down approximately 9%.

Short thesis reaffirmed

On February 13, 2018, DVA released its 4Q earnings results with adjusted EPS of $0.92 for the quarter, translating into full 2017 EPS of $4.71 compared to full 2016 EPS of $4.36 (basic) and $4.29 (diluted). At the same time, DVA sorely missed analysts revenue expectations, it had $2.78 billion of revenue for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, DVA EPS was $0.98. While DVA appears to have met analysts consensus EPS expectations for the quarter, we come to a different conclusion. Buried in the financials and sheepishly disclosed on the earnings conference call, the management revealed a one off boost to operating income of $9 million reduction in insurance expenses due to revaluation of reserves, an exercise in accounting gimmickry, resulting in approximately 6% boost to net income. Without the one-off adjustment, EPS for 4Q 2017 would have been around $0.85, a significant miss over the consensus estimates for the quarter. The revaluation of reserves of insurance expenses was certainly not factored into analysts expectations, and was flagged by the DVA management as a one off occurrence.

Since the 4Q2017 earnings release represents the first release sans the DMG discontinued operations, the result is nothing short of disappointing. The DMG division, which was acquired in 2012 for about $4.4 billion, via the merger with HealthCare Partners, one of the largest physician group managers in the U.S., was a substantial drag on DVA’s bottom line posting a $5 million operating loss in 3Q17 and a whopping $23 million loss in 4Q2017, approximately a $0.13 drag on 4Q2017 quarterly EPS.

The non-acquired growth remains anemic. For 4Q2017 non-acquired growth was 3.5%, approximately flat versus 3Q2017 after normalizing for the impact of the hurricanes.

The management expects a 2% to 3% annual increase in labor costs to outpace Medicare reimbursement increases and does not expect to be able to offset the cost increase with productivity improvement in the near term. However, the management expects Medicare updates scheduled to resume in 2019, and expects margin pressures to subside.

Earnings estimates

The management’s 2018 guidance remains flat at between $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion for the Kidney Care business. For the last two years, earnings have been decelerating, -1.98% for FYE December 2016, and 0.74% for FYE December 2017 (taking into account "adjusted" earnings).

The earnings deceleration is in stark contrast with consensus analysts expectations of DVA’s earnings growth, which appear fully priced. Over the next five years, the analysts that follow DVA are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of approximately 11%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of about 26% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth in 2019 of around 28% over 2018 forecasted earnings. We are firmly convinced that the analysts consensus EPS targets are unrealistic.

While we are not glossing over the fact that DVA is expected to close the DMG sale to United Health’s Optum in 2018, and use approximately $4.8 billion of after-tax proceeds to repay significant amount of outstanding debt and conduct share buybacks, we remain unconvinced in the management’s ability to deliver the earnings growth on the account of share buybacks and acquired growth, while having anemic continuing business performance.

For long term investors, a share buy back is a matter of temporary significance. As the long-term value of the company is rarely affected by the buybacks (a cash decrease on the balance sheet used to buy back shares effectively annuls any value add of the buy back). More often than not, a share buyback results in an artificial lift to the stock price, especially if compounded by the contemporaneous obfuscation of the underlying problems of the business, it allows insiders to avail themselves of the option exercise program without diluting EPS, while fleecing other investors.

Additionally, in management’s own words, “organic” or non-acquired growth remains flat and is outpaced by the increased costs (especially labor costs). The management appears to have doubled down on the strategy to grow the company’s earnings through acquisitions. DVA management is suggesting a $825 million CapEx run rate, of which roughly 50% or $400million+ would be for development, i.e., the building and the sale of new clinics, we dare to guess - to captive nephrologists. At an average cost of $2 million per clinic, the plan appears to be developing approximately 200 clinics annually (domestically and internationally). We pause at the prospect of building 200 clinics annually (a Hovnanian brothers type undertaking), and side with those analysts (such as John Ransom of Raymond James & Associate (RJF) on the earnings conference call) openly questioning the management’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, especially internationally, as they have failed with respect to DMG (acquired just a few years ago and now disposed) and their Asian Pacific joint venture, which was just written down in the amount of $280 million, wiping out most of the previously reported gain from the joint venture, booked in 2016 and 2017.

John Ransom:

...but just looking at the pharmacy, looking at international, looking at DMG, [...], [i]t's hard to conclude that any of that has just been wonderful success. So when you stray outside your core. So I guess, I'm just wondering why [do] you think the aforetime [sic!] will be the charm as you start looking at other areas of healthcare service? I know you rolled out a bunch of stuff, but it doesn't look like that has been a great experience so far. But, look, I know people who have been married five times. So there's always hope...

Analysts Ratings

Recent analyst downgrades include the sell rating for Royal Bank of Canada (RY) at the target price of $60, JP Morgan (JPM) from Neutral to Underweight, Jefferies from Buy to Neutral, and Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price. SunTrust Banks (STI) set a $70.00 target price on shares of Davita and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7.

DVA has a buy rating with the following sell side brokerages: Citibank (C), Bank of America (BAC), and Robert W. Baird.

Institutional ownership

Smart money appears bearish on balance. Total institutional ownership in 4Q2017 is decreasing, with approximately $232 million of net outflows ($734 million of institutional outflows vs. $502 of institutional inflows). Mergent Online by FTSE Russell.

Risks to our thesis

Demographics trends, including older population and increase in obesity, provide a strong secular trend supporting DVA's steady stream of revenues.

If successful in a very ambitious CapEx plan to roll out a large number of international and domestic clinics, the management will be able to abate some of the reimbursement pressures due to economies of scale.

Stalwarts of institutional ownership, e.g., Berkshire Hathaway, (NYSE:BRK.A) for now appear unfazed by the regulatory framework and the associated risks in the business model.

Conclusion

Our initial assessment of DVA’s fair value range of $49 to $54 remains unchanged. As the equilibrium in investors perception of the DVA’s business model gets restored, we expect the share price to move closer toward the lower end of its historic valuation bands over the next six to 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.