Achillion Pharmaceuticals' (ACHN) CEO Milind Deshpande on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Jane. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today as we report our Q4 and year-end 2017 financial results for Achillion as well as guidance for 2018. If you haven't received this morning's news release or would like to be added to our distribution list, please feel free to call or e-mail me in the office at 203-752-5510 after today's call, or at gschulman@achillion.com. Press release is also accessible from our website at www.achillion.com. Joining me on the call today from Achillion are Dr. Milind Deshpande, Chief Executive Officer of Achillion; Joe Truitt, President and Chief Operating Officer; Mary Fenton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Now before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone and caution that comments made during this conference call by management will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This involves risks and uncertainties regarding among other things, the operations, prospects, strategies, plans and future results of Achillion.

I encourage you all to review the company's past and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the company's most recently filed Form 10-K and previous 10-Qs, which identify specific important risk factors and may cause actual results or events to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statement.

Furthermore, the content of today's conference call contains time-sensitive information that's accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast today February 22, 2018. And Achillion undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call except as required by law. So as for the agenda for this morning's conference call, we're going to have some brief remarks from Dr. Deshpande, followed by a review of the 2017 Q4 and full year financial results as well as financial guidance for 2018 by Mary Fenton. Mr. Truitt will then briefly review the market opportunity for C3G, an Achillion strategic imperative, and then turn it back to Dr. Deshpande who will provide some guidance on the status of the Factor D development program milestones for 2018. After which, we'll open it for Q&A session. And please note that in order to ensure everyone has time, we request that during the Q&A portion, you limit yourself to one question after which you can jump back into the queue and we'll take your next question if there's time. Also, for those individuals on the webcast, you can e-mail me your question at gschulman@achillion.com. And we'll do our best to address them during the time we have available this morning. And with all of that, I'd like to turn the call over to Dr. Deshpande, CEO of Achillion. Milind?

Milind Deshpande

Thank you, Glenn, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join us today as we report our fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results and discuss a restructuring that reflects Achillion's advancing pipeline and transition towards later stage clinical development on our Factor D inhibitors. I'd like to reiterate that we are affecting the organizational change from a position of strength. We have a very strong balance sheet. We have a strong and experienced management team.

We have an innovative, first-in-class and a very strong pipeline and a strong market opportunity for our Factor D inhibitor portfolio. We believe that the structural change that I'm going to discuss is aligned with our forward strategy. In addition, this morning, we will discuss our 2018 milestones along with potential inflection points for ACH-4471 as a potential treatment for C3G and for PNH as well as our next-generation Factor D inhibitors. During 2017, Achillion generated critical de-risking data with ACH-4471 from two Phase II trials. In our PNH monotherapy study, we were able to demonstrate that inhibition of the alternative pathway via ACH-4471 was able to achieve significant reductions in LDH, a marker of intravascular hemolysis.

We believe we may be able to prevent extravascular hemolysis of [indiscernible] believed to occur with C5 inhibition. In presence of C5 inhibitors, PNH red blood cells are coated with C3 fragments, which essentially attack these cells for destruction in the spleen and in the reticuloendothelial system. In our Phase II study with ACH-4471 as monotherapy for untreated PNH patients, we did not observe any C3 deposition on PNH RBCs. As Joe will detail shortly, our Phase II add-on study in PNH patients currently maintained on eculizumab, but who have - but who continue to exhibit some optimal response with the hemoglobin less than 10 grams per deciliter, as well as continued transfusion requirements is planned to initiate in the first half of 2018.

Here, we will seek to answer the question whether a Factor D inhibitor added to a C5 inhibitor has the potential to address extravascular hemolysis and increase hemoglobin levels and decrease transfusion requirements. During 2017, we also generated interim data that demonstrated the potential of Factor D inhibition to treat C3G and directly address the root cause of this rare renal disease. C3G is a disease of deposition. Patients with this disease display overactivation of the alternative pathway, resulting in abnormal complement protein levels. C3G patients upon renal biopsy show C3 fragment deposition in the glomeruli and we were excited by the results from the first two sentinel patients in C3G. As a reminder, the first two patients enrolled in the study were diagnosed with C3G via a renal biopsy and subsequently received 14 days of ACH-4471, given as 100 milligrams three times a day daily followed by a seven-day taper followed by a washout period. In each of the C3G patients, we not only observed near normalization of complement biomarkers including complement protein C3 and its fragments, we also observed more than 50% reduction in proteinuria just after 14 days of dosing. Dosing in the second cohort with eight additional patients with C3G has been initiated. While we acknowledge the early nature of the data, these initial results combined with all of the preclinical were completed for ACH-4471, the four days continued advancement into five Phase II trials planned for this year. Joe will discuss the timing for data release for these trials in just a moment. You should know that even with the scientific advances, as CEO of Achillion, I realize that we need to maintain our competitiveness as well as maintain the resources necessary to achieve our goals. I'm also excited about our second generation Factor D inhibitors, ACH-5228 and ACH-5548. We initiated first in human studies with 5228 in December of last year, and look forward to initiating first in human studies with 5548 during second quarter of this year. These molecules display improved potency in pharmacokinetics and having clinical data on these two molecules will fortify our Factor D portfolio. We have announced this morning that we are implementing a plan that will reduce our expenses and increase the focus on the development and advancement of our existing clinical and late preclinical Factor D inhibitors. As such, we are reducing our staffing levels to sharply focus our efforts on our current clinical and preclinical compounds while maintaining the core strengths within our R&D groups to advance our optimal Factor D portfolio.

Based on an extensive strategic assessment, we are prioritizing our efforts and our modified staffing levels across multiple functional areas in order to ensure we are deploying our capital in a prudent and efficient way. This effort was not taken lightly by management, but we believe that we must maintain focus on developing our clinical candidates in order to have the potential to change the lives of thousands of patients and potentially more, who are affected by alternative pathway-mediated diseases. We believe nothing highlights this potential more than C3G. A disease as discussed earlier that experts say is directly caused by a dysregulation of the alternative pathway. Inhibition of Factor D, a critical control point, is being targeted to reverse the over activation of the alternative pathway and act as a disease modifying intervention. By targeting the underlying mechanism of C3 fragment deposition, we may be able to control the disease caused by deposition of the C3 fragments in the kidney. We also announced this morning that Joe Truitt, Achillion's Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to the role of president. Prior to joining Achillion, Joe was instrumental in developing leading Lev Pharma in the prelaunch and commercialization efforts for Cinryze than a first-in-class treatment for a rare disorder called hereditary angioedema or HAE. This experience that Joe has will be critical as we advance our programs through clinical development and towards commercialization. Joe's passion for delivering new therapies for patients with ultra-rare diseases is unparalleled and that has been a cornerstone for us in advancing our Factor D inhibitor portfolio. With that brief review, I would like - I would now like to turn the call over to Mary Fenton, Achillion's CFO, to review our 2017 financial results and forward-looking guidance for 2018 after which she will pass it over to Joe Truitt for a review of Achillion's 2018 strategic imperatives and milestones. Mary Kay?

Mary Fenton

Thank you, Milind, and good morning, everyone. I'll direct you to Slide 8 in the accompanying material. As noted in our release, and our now filed in your report, Achillion reported a fourth quarter loss of $23.2 million compared to a fourth quarter loss in the prior year of $4.4 million. You should note that during the fourth quarter of '17, we had no revenue compared to the same period in '16, in which we recognized a $15 million milestone under the now terminated HCV collaboration with Janssen, accounting for this quarter-over-quarter difference. Research and development expenses totaled $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, increased from the prior year fourth quarter of $15.0 million.

The increase primarily attributable to increased clinical trial expenses for ACH-4471, as well as manufacturing and formulation expenses for ACH-5228. General and administrative cost for the fourth quarter were $8.7 million compared to $5.3 million in the same quarter in 2016. This increase is almost entirely related to the payment of underwriting, legal and accounting fees for the secondary public resale by the Johnson & Johnson Development Corporation or JJDC in November of 2017 of all the shares of common stock it acquired from us in 2015.

Moving on to the full year ended December 31, we reported a net loss of $85.2 million compared to a net loss of $61.7 million for the full year 2016. R&D expenses increased to $65.1 million in 2017, compared to $59.2 million in 2016, the result of increased clinical trial cost for ACH-4471, again combined with increased preclinical and manufacturing cost for ACH-5228. Discovery research cost related to our next-generation Factor D inhibitors also increased and were partially offset by lower preclinical and manufacturing cost for our first generation Factor D inhibitor 4471. General and administrative cost for 2017 totaled $24.5 million compared to $20.7 million for full year '16, the increase again related to underwriting fees associated with JJDC's public resale of its position as well as increased consulting and legal fees.

Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and interest receivable at December 31 totaled $331.8 million, which we believe is a robust balance sheet for an organization our size and one that we are strategically focused on maintaining. As part of the year-end update reported today, we've also announced the plan of restructuring to focus on our clinical stage in late stage preclinical portfolio, while also retaining the core strengths in biology and chemistry necessary to advance our complement Factor D portfolio. Under the restructuring plan, anticipated annual operating expenses are expected to be reduced by approximately $10 million or 12% from 2017 levels. And our employee headcount will also be reduced by approximately 20% over 2017 levels. As a result of the restructuring, we expect to incur a charge of approximately $1.5 million related to severance and benefit related cost for impacted employees.

Turning to Slide 9. We expect that going forward, research and development expenses during 2018 will be approximately $58 million to $60 million. G&A expenses are expected to be approximately $19 million to $20 million, for a total operating expense ranging from $77 million to $80 million. Based on current operating plans, we forecast our net cash used in operating activities in 2018, which excludes noncash charges, will be approximately $68 million to $70 million. Year-end 2018 cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are anticipated to be approximately $260 million, representing a significant runway into 2019 and 2020. And the net loss per share for fiscal 2018 is anticipated to approximate $0.55 to $0.58 per share. I'll now turn the call to Joe Truitt. As Milind mentioned a few moments ago, Joe will take a few minutes to review Achillion's 2018 operating imperatives. Joe?

Joseph Truitt

Thanks, Mary Kay. And good morning, everyone. In 2018 Achillion is focused on execution of our clinical plans for ACH-4471 in our second generation compounds. To that end, we are making sure that the organization's size, skills and focus are aligned with our clinical and late stage preclinical programs and aims towards commercialization. In 2018, we have plans to initiate 10 Phase I trials along with five Phase II trials in C3G and PNH. The data from these trials are expected to enable us to execute end of Phase II discussions with the regulatory authorities targeted for early 2019, in preparation for our registrational program. In C3G, we have worked closely with patients, KOLs and payers to fully understand the scope of the C3G market. C3G is a devastating disease, which has significant impact on the quality of life for patients, and leads to end-stage renal disease in up to 50% of these patients. Reclassified from MPGN types 1, 2 and 3 in 2013 under the term C3G, this disease is composed of two subtypes, dense deposit disease or DDD and C3 glomerulonephritis or C3GN. Diagnosis of C3G is confirmed when C3 fragments are identified in the kidney via a kidney biopsy.

Based upon our market research, we believe that there are at least 8,000 C3G patients in the United States and EU. And currently, there are no approved therapies for C3G. And our goal and primary focus will be to advance our potentially disease modifying factor D inhibitor, ACH-4471 into late stage development and potential commercial approval.

Additionally, we are evaluating our preclinical and clinical results from our second generation Factor D inhibitors, ACH-5228 and ACH-5548. We expect clinical results in 2018 for both compounds and plan to evaluate whether we advance these compounds ourselves or seek a strategic partner. Our objective is to create value with our multiple clinical stage Factor D inhibitors. As part of Achillion's commitment to raising the awareness for C3G, I'm also pleased to announce that next week on February 28, in conjunction with rare disease day, we will launch the Achillion-sponsored patient support initiative, We C3G. This initiative aims to provide a resource for C3G patients and their caregivers as well as to increase the awareness of this disease. We are also supporting a natural history study of C3G patients being conducted by the Imperial College of London, and this is expected to enroll approximately 400 patients on a global basis. The objective of this natural history study is to better understand the course of this disease and the impact on patients. Understanding the patient is critically important for our development and to ensure that we understand and are meeting C3G patient needs as well as aligning with both regulatory agencies and market access authorities.

During 2018, we intend to conduct three Phase II studies in C3G with ACH-4471. The ongoing 14-day study is currently enrolling up to eight subjects into group two, and we plan to report data in the third quarter of 2018. As follow-up to the study, we are also opening a 12-month open label, Phase II trial for up to 20 C3G patients, in which the patients from the 14-day trial will have access to longer-term treatment as well as enrolling additional de novo patients with C3G. We expect to report interim data from this trial during the fourth quarter of 2018. Lastly, we are kicking off a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase II trial evaluating six months of ACH-4471 treatment for C3G patients, assessing eGFR, proteinuria and pre and post treatment biopsies. We anticipate the data from this double-blind trial will be available in 2019.

On the PNH front, we continue to believe that a differentiated mechanism of action can disrupt the current treatment landscape for this disease. We fully recognize the lifesaving benefits of eculizumab, a C5 inhibitor, but recognize the need to improve treatment for patients suffering from extravascular hemolysis. Our belief is that Factor D inhibitors provide a differentiated approach to treating PNH, and may provide benefit for up to the 30% of patients that are still being transfused while on C5 therapy. The soon to be initiated add-on trial with ACH-4471, plus the C5 inhibitor is designed to demonstrate that Factor D inhibitors can increase hemoglobin levels and decrease transfusion requirements for patients experiencing extravascular hemolysis. Data from both our ongoing monotherapy as well as the add-on studies are expected to be reported in the fourth quarter of 2018. As you can see, we have aggressive plans for 2018 and it will be my responsibility to focus on execution of our operational plans. On behalf of my fellow management team members, I can say that we are all dedicated to making 2018 a transformational year for our Factor D inhibition programs. I echo what Milind said earlier, that based upon all the clinical data generated to date, the planned clinical program and the commercial assessment work Achillion truly has the potential to directly impact the lives of thousands of underserved C3G and PNH patients around the world.

With that, I'd like to turn it - flip the call back over to Milind.

Milind Deshpande

Thank you, Joe. Operator, you can go ahead and open it up for questions.

Joseph Schwartz

My first question was aimed towards perhaps an update on the two patients that were treated in your C3G part 1 study, as well as the four patients that were in the monotherapy Phase II study, where you reported proof of concept last year with PNH. I think three of the PNH patients continue to receive some form of treatment. I was wondering if you could give us an update on what doses they're receiving, if you noticed any liver enzyme elevations to date. And then also on those two patients in the monotherapy study and then the additional eight that you could enroll in the part B. How many of the eight have you enrolled so far?

Milind Deshpande

Sure. That's one of the questions, Joe. This is Milind. Regarding our C3G study, as we have disclosed, we have two patients in the sentinel group, who completed 14 days of dosing followed by seven days of taper. We have followed these patients for their recovery. And overall, the safety tolerability of 4471 was excellent. And these patients now are in the washout phase and considering to be enrolled in the open label 12-month study. Regarding the eight additional patients of our C3G, as I mentioned earlier, we are enrolling patients in the second group. The dose that we are evaluating in the second group is 200 milligrams, three times a day. And depending on the results that we see, we could choose doses, we could adjust doses appropriately up or down. We have the flexibility in the protocol, but we will start dosing the second group with 200 milligrams, three times a day dosing. So I hope that answers the questions that you had regarding C3G.

Moving on to PNH. All the patients that have been enrolled in the monotherapy PNH study are doing well. We have not seen any safety signals in these patients. Two of the patients now have been on 4471 for more than 10 months, and I'm pleased to say that the drug overall has been well tolerated. We have not seen any significant safety issues or changes in ALT. We continue to enroll patients in that trial. And as Mary Kay said, we will report our data from the monotherapy study as well as the add-on study where we will be adding ACH-4471 on top of eculizumab in patients who are suboptimal responders towards the end of this year.

Joseph Schwartz

Okay. Great. And then could I just get an update as well on the natural history study? I think you started this about a year ago and aim to get up to 400 patients tracked over three years. How are you doing with that effort? Are you getting any insights to date in terms of what a meaningful remission would look like in C3G and how that might compare to other orphan kidney diseases?

Milind Deshpande

Yes. So the natural history study is important. And as Joe said, it is important for our clinical development program as well as it is important for our regulatory interactions and discussions with payers as well. Now the status of that study is, we now have 40 patients who have been enrolled in that study. It is a global study and we have sites open now in U.K., in China, in Australia, and we anticipate multiple sites opening in U.S. and Europe. We anticipate that the enrollment will pick up significantly in 2018, because all the infrastructure now is put in place for gathering data and multiple sites will be opened up in U.S. and U.K. So our anticipation is that we will see significant additional patients participating in the natural history study. Just to make it clear, we are the sponsors of the natural history study. The study is actually led by two key investigators from Imperial College in London, Dr. Matt Pickering and Dr. Terence Cook. So Achillion is sponsoring that study. There is - under the guidance of these two principal investigators. There is a steering committee, and we have our nephrology expert who participates in the steering committee. But the study is ultimately led by Dr. Pickering and Dr. Cook from Imperial College in London.

Jason Zemansky

This is Jason on for Geoff. Just a couple of quick questions regarding the PNH program. I was curious as to what the enrollment has been like. Do you have any difficulties there getting patients into the study? And then, I guess, longer term, looking at the landscape and with Alexion moving forward with the 1210 program of eculizumab, how do you see the positioning of the program? Would it be an add-on necessarily to that or more as Soliris?

Milind Deshpande

So thanks for the question. I'll answer the question regarding the enrollment and hand it over to Joe regarding the positioning of a Factor D inhibitor for PNH. So regarding the enrollment, as I mentioned earlier, the monotherapy study is ongoing and all the patients that have been enrolled in that study continue to be dosed with ACH-4471. These patients are seeing benefits after we dose them with ACH-4471, and we will give an update on that study during latter part of this year. So with that, I'll hand it over to Joe, and he can elaborate on the positioning of 4471 in light of 1210.

Joseph Truitt

So, Jason, our view is that Factor D inhibitor can be broadly used in PNH patients and we would be interested in a label that would include PNH naïve, Soliris responders, Soliris nonresponders as well as the extravascular hemolysis patients that we had mentioned previously. So we think the opportunity for Factor D is a stand-alone program and position. As far as how we view 1210, we view 1210 as an improved Soliris, but that ultimately will not really address the extravascular hemolysis population based on the mechanism of C5. So the add-on study that you see us conducting is really in order to demonstrate how we can address patients who have extravascular hemolysis while still on Soliris because otherwise, it's very difficult to identify an extravascular hemolysis patient that's going to be naïve. So that's kind of the strategy. So this is the first step in our ongoing PNH program.

Jonathan Wolleben

This is Jon on for Liisa. Just a little bit about the next-gen Factor D inhibitors. What would you like to see from 5228 and 5548 to make the decision to move forward on your own? Is there anything specifically that would make them more attractive in either PNH or C3G?

Milind Deshpande

Yes. Great question. And let me briefly summarize the differentiation in preclinical characteristics that we have observed with 5228 as well as 5548, as compared to ACH-4471. So both the second-generation inhibitors are [indiscernible] potency as compared to 4471. 5228 is at least 3x more important for inhibition of Factor D as well as in the hemolysis assays. And 5548 is about 5x more potent than 4471 for inhibition of Factor D and in the hemolysis assays. So that's the first thing to note. The second thing to note is that in all the nonclinical ADME/PK work that we have done with the second-generation inhibitors. We see improved half-life for both the drugs. And hopefully, that will lead to reduced dosing frequency for both the compounds.

Our estimation is that both 5228 as well as 5548 would at least be a BID drug or possibly a once a day drug. So the key characteristics that we are seeing for these two compounds are in the area of improved potency as well as improved PK characteristics. We hope that these characteristics will translate into the clinic. And we will get the answer to that from the single ascending dose studies that are ongoing with 5228 and will be initiated shortly with 5548. As you know, even in the single ascending dose studies, we can get a good sense of the potency of these compounds by doing - by performing the ex vivo hemolysis assays. So we will get a good sense of the efficacy of these compounds. And obviously, looking at the PK, we will also understand - we will also understand whether these compounds have the potential for BID or purely dosing. So those are the two key characteristics that we would like to understand from the first in human studies.

Yu Xu

And I'm just wondering, following up to the previous question on the strategy of the next-gen compounds, it looks like they're better compounds than 4471. And what are your thoughts on developing them for these indications, C3G and PNH, or partnering for other indications? Can you clarify that?

Milind Deshpande

Sure. So with the second-generation inhibitors, as I said, we are looking at improved potency and possibly reduced dosing frequency. Going back to ACH-4471, we believe that ACH-4471 is an ideal candidate for treatment of C3G, with the extended release formulation that - work that is going on with ACH-4471, we may be able to reduce the dosing frequency for that molecule. But based on everything that we have seen with ACH-4471 for C3G, we think that we have first-in-class treatment that we can continue to progress through Phase II as well as potentially registrational trials. So we continue to move forward with ACH-4471, how far C3G that is our number one priority. The frequency of dosing is important, as they say, different level of magnitude for - especially for PNH, because it is a very brutal disease and having a drug that is at least of BID or once a day dosing, I think, is more important for PNH. And that's where we would be looking at advancing the second generation molecules if the data holds up. But for 4471, we continue to move it forward as quickly as possible for C3G. And I'll hand it over to Joe. He has a few comments on the portfolio as well.

Joseph Truitt

Yes. And, Katherine, having these multiple clinical stage assets is - really provides a lot of strategic flexibility for Achillion. As Milind pointed out , we're certainly going to push forward with our C3G and PNH programs in 4471. We certainly reserve the option based on the profile of 4471 to transition to one of the second generation compounds. But even with that said, that would leave an additional compound because there are two. And as you know, there are multiple indications that are attractive for alternative pathway inhibitors. And either on Achillion's own development power or potentially with strategic partners, we would like to move these assets forward and into later stage development. So ultimately, we would like to see all of these assets moving forward. And to date, there's no reason that all three wouldn't be able to progress.

Milind Deshpande

So I want to thank all of you for participating in the call this morning. I'm glad that we have the opportunity to share the progress we have made with our Factor D inhibitor portfolio. I also want to recognize once again, the entire Achillion team and thank each of you for supporting our efforts to treat patients with C3G and PNH. Our portfolio of small molecule Factor D inhibitors is truly distinct, novel and first-in-class. The maturation of our Factor D inhibitor compounds is a sign of our organization's innovation and we plan to harvest that innovation to drive more clinical data throughout 2018. Our goal is to ensure that we address unmet medical needs of patients with complement-mediated diseases and also ensure proper stewardship of our resources. So I want to thank you again for your participation, and have a great day.

