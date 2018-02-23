Portfolio Strategy

Integrated Oil And Gas Stock Price Risks And Returns: An Understanding Today

|
About: Apache Corporation (APA), CVX, XOM, Includes: SPY
by: Peter F. Way, CFA
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Peter F. Way, CFA
ETF investing, CFA, portfolio strategy, long/short equity
Blockdesk
Summary

Comparing the likely coming price ranges of some two dozen industry stocks as forecast by Market-Makers [MMs].

Stocks in the group to avoid or favor.

How well Market-Makers’ forecasts on these stocks have scored in the past.

This is not an analysis of the economic or political "fundamentals" of this industry group. Instead it is a detailed comparison of the coming near-term price-change prospects for the stocks, based on the up-to-the-day evaluations