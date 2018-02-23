Integrated Oil And Gas Stock Price Risks And Returns: An Understanding Today
by: Peter F. Way, CFA
Summary
Comparing the likely coming price ranges of some two dozen industry stocks as forecast by Market-Makers [MMs].
Stocks in the group to avoid or favor.
How well Market-Makers’ forecasts on these stocks have scored in the past.
This is not an analysis of the economic or political "fundamentals" of this industry group. Instead it is a detailed comparison of the coming near-term price-change prospects for the stocks, based on the up-to-the-day evaluations