In Case You're Wrong About NUGT
About: Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares ETF (NUGT)
by: David Pinsen
Summary
I'm not a fan of owning NUGT here - it fails the first of my site's two screens for avoiding bad investments.
I suggest another place for putting new money.
But if you want to own NUGT anyway, perhaps because it fits your macro thesis, I present a way you can effectively get paid to limit your risk.
For NUGT, it all starts in the mines (Photo credit: James Hodgins)
It's been a long time since the heady days of 2016 for the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares ETF