Bonterra And Whitecap: Growth And Income
About: Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNEFF), SPGYF
by: Michael Blair
Summary
Canadian oils have under performed despite rising WTI for several months.
Transportation bottlenecks are the problem, causing wide discounts for Canadian oil relative to WTI.
But those bottlenecks do not affect every company and those discounts do not affect every grade of oil.
Bonterra and Whitecap enjoy higher prices and pay decent dividends.
Bonterra and Whitecap fund growing production and dividends from internal cash flows.
The Canadian oil patch is reeling from the widening discount between Western Canada Select ("WCS") and West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices, a reflection of transportation bottlenecks for this popular grade of oil as producers