Bonterra And Whitecap: Growth And Income

Summary

Canadian oils have under performed despite rising WTI for several months.

Transportation bottlenecks are the problem, causing wide discounts for Canadian oil relative to WTI.

But those bottlenecks do not affect every company and those discounts do not affect every grade of oil.

Bonterra and Whitecap enjoy higher prices and pay decent dividends.

Bonterra and Whitecap fund growing production and dividends from internal cash flows.