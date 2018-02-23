The Racetrack Is Set For Asbury Automotive
About: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)
by: Emmerich Crabbs
Summary
Asbury's Q3 suffered due to Hurricane Irma and Harvey; however, improvements seem to be in the works.
The stock reacted conservatively to the wider correction, and seems to be consolidating for an upward move.
Barring an unforeseen event, I predict Asbury retesting $90.
Hurricane Effects Veil Long-Term Opportunities
Asbury Automotive (NASDAQ:ABG) has been on my watch list after some rather gloomy Q3 statements by management about the effects of Hurricane Irma and Harvey. Weather-related events often