"Hell hath no fury like a dividend growth investor scorned."

- Trapping Value

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) learned the hard way that people take their dividends very seriously. Even if they reinvest it in the same stock and effectively get zero cash...they still take this exchange very seriously. Today's drop ended the substantial outperformance of MIC versus the MLP index over the last three years.

MIC data by YCharts

A brief history of MIC

MIC is a non-K1 issuing, MLP-like corporation that has been revered by dividend growth investors. There were two reasons for that.

This.

And this.

MIC Total Return Price data by YCharts

Just for fun we threw in another DGI favorite, Realty Income (O), to show you how amazing the run has been. Chart is prior to today's swan-dive.

Management & The Business

MIC is managed by The Macquarie Group, which is headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and is a global leader in the management of infrastructure investment vehicles on behalf of third-party investors.

As for what MIC does, we get that straight from Kangaroo's mouth.

Source: MIC 10-K

What went wrong

Taking into consideration the planned repurposing of certain of the assets of International-Matex Tank Terminals ("IMTT"), MIC is forecasting generation of consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") excluding non-cash items in a range of between $690.0 million and $720.0 million in 2018. The year over year decline reflects a decrease in EBITDA generated by IMTT, offset by continued increases at Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power and MIC Hawaii. Atlantic Aviation is expected to benefit from ongoing increases in flight activity while Contracted Power is expected to benefit from the completion of the BEC II expansion project. Source: MIC Q4-2017 earnings release

The consensus analyst estimate for 2018 was in the $790 million range, so at the midpoint MIC guided for an 11% lower 2018 EBITDA versus analyst expectations. IMTT is MIC's largest division, and the announcement caught the markets by surprise. The key reasons cited for the shortfall were:

1) Backwardation in certain commodity markets decreasing demand for storage.

2) Decreased demand for certain residual and heating oil products by customers creating utilization of about 85% of capacity in 2018. This compares to a midpoint of 94% over the last decade.

As a consequence of this, significant amount of capital ($350 million) will have to be redirected to modify these tanks over the next few years and make them suitable for other uses.

Our take

The key change here was how quickly things deteriorated. Allow us to show you what happened on Q3-2017 conference call:

Jeremy Tonet And leverage for you guys is about, I think, closer to the limit to where you want it. So, I'm just wondering how you kind of think about balancing these different items going forward given kind of the landscape we see out there in the market. James Hooke Sure. Look, the answer I give to that is clearly something we observed and we've looked at what everyone has done. I don't think you'll see us imitate too many others over time. I think our view is fads come and go as to what's popular. Exuberant dividend growth at all costs where people were urging us to guide to 7 years' visibility of 20% plus dividend growth, we never did that. People slashing their dividend saying we're going to slash our dividend to deploy capital internally, I don't think you'll see us do that. I don't think we will get into any of those fads.

With an 80-85% payout ratio projected for 2017 in that same earnings release, bulls could have been forgiven if their only concern was the size of the dividend increase. Instead there was a 30% cut to the quarterly dividend. That change of pace will always spook the markets.

To Jeremy Tonet's credit, he saw that the leverage was ready to breach the limits for investment grade and that there was little room for error. That rating is what allows an extraordinarily low rate.

Source: MIC Q4-2017 earnings presentation

Based on analyst expectations, debt to EBITDA would have been sub 4.6X in 2018. The current EBITDA guidance of about $705 million will send it whizzing past 5.3X (based on capex plans), if the dividend was maintained.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

Another negative consequence of this is that in spite of the dividend cut, deleveraging will be difficult in 2018 because of pre-committed growth projects and the higher spend to refit the tanks for other uses. The dividend cut will after all save just approximately $140 million. The only way at this point to maintain the rating will be:

1) Another dividend cut

2) Sale of some prized assets

We think that there is enough juice in the assets to deliver option 2, but that is definitely a long-term loss to shareholders.

One Key Point

MIC is now a fallen angel. The heady dividend growth days are over, funnily ending with a raise (from Q3-2017 to Q4-2017) and a cut (for 2018) at the same time. But at the same time, the stock at the very, very low end will deliver $5.00-5.50 in adjusted free cash flow annually over the next half decade. Should it trade at 7X that?

What then are the bulls missing?

We don't know the company for that long, but a key point that struck out to us was in a business such as MIC's when substantial capex is incurred to refit tanks, is that a growth or a maintenance capex? We are certain it will be classified as "growth" and, sure, there may be a jump over the previous levels, but that distinction is key in assessing long-term real free cash flows. The truth lies somewhere between the massive depreciation that shows negative earnings per share and management's adjusted free cash flow that shows that the stock is trading extremely cheap.

Conclusion

The fall in this stock reminded us of our favourite quote from the poem "IF".

Kipling was obviously stressing that diversification is key to investing in the financial markets. It is hard not to get too attached when stocks deliver such returns, but we try our best and that is why we own over 70. We constantly keep our eye on the prize which is a good night's sleep.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.