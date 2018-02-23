Best Buy: Good Buy Or Goodbye?

Summary

Over the past year, Best Buy's stock price has exemplified a meteoric rise gaining more than 60% as the company executed on cost optimization and strategic growth initiatives.

Best Buy demonstrates great potential, as a result of favorable tax reform, cost mitigation efforts, market share growth opportunities, knowledgeable sales personnel, and healthy fundamentals; however, the company faces difficulty from vendor direct to consumer sales, Amazon, and more aggressive pricing from retailer peers.

Currently, BBY is not an attractive investment opportunity as the company is facing increased headwinds on all fronts.