A Dream Value Company At Almost The Right Price
About: Computer Services, Inc. (CSVI)
by: Kippington Capital Management
Summary
CSVI is an incredible company with a strong moat to protect from competition.
The company will benefit significantly from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act.
The company has steadily increasing free cash flow and should be able to deliver strong returns to shareholders.
Business Summary
Computer Services, Inc. (OTCQX:CSVI) began operations in 1965 with a computer meant to read and sort checks and deposit slips for client banks. The company now provides banks with IT infrastructure