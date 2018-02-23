Equity CEFs: Buys/Sells In An Upside Down CEF Universe

Pair trades can be short/long, compounding directional moves or they can be short/long, long/long or short/short, offsetting directional moves. It's when they are forced to unwind that someone gets hurt.

Maybe pair trades are to blame. Pair trades seem to be all over the financial markets, hidden from view until something blows them up and it becomes front page news.

Some equity CEFs seem to be doing just the opposite of what you might expect if you were counting on NAV performance to dictate market price performance.

Have you ever watched "Stranger Things" on streaming TV? Or how about this new show called "Counterpart" which has gotten a lot of great reviews and stars the spokesman for the Farmer's Insurance commercials, J.K. Simmons.

Both shows involve alternate universes that seem to be just on the flipside of our own reality. All you have to do is cross some portal and you are immediately transported to a world where up is down and down is up.

I don't know why this theme has suddenly become so popular but what may be fiction on streaming TV seems to be reality in CEFs. The one common thread seems to be that these alternate universes are connected, like some pairs trade in the financial markets where one position affects the other.

Is that what is going on in equity CEFs right now? Are there other pair trades like the short volatility, long ETFs that will blow up one world if the other blows up? I don't know. Maybe I'm just watching too much streaming TV this winter but something seems to be going on with equity CEFs.

How else do you explain the continued rise in a fund like the Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT), $7.04 market price, $4.77 NAV, 47.6% premium, 8.5% current market yield, even while the utility sector crumbles in the face of higher rates? It begs the question. Are investors/shareholders of GUT short ETFs like the SPDR Select Utilities Trust (XLU), which is down -6.8% YTD even as GUT is still positive at market price so far this year? If you owned GUT at an 8.5% yield paid monthly, maybe it makes sense to keep buying it and hedge with XLU which pays only a 3.6% yield paid quarterly.

In a utility universe where up is down and down is up, maybe this chart where GUT's market price is closer to a 5-year high while its NAV is closer to a 5-year low, makes sense.

So what could blow up this utility pairs trade universe? How about if Gabelli Asset Management cuts GUT's distribution, which it should considering GUT now sports an unsustainable 12.3% NAV yield that is slowly but surely eroding GUT's NAV over time.

But who knows if they will. These alternate universes have been just on the other side of our reality for millenniums it seems waiting for some catastrophic event that will collapse both worlds. In any event, we should find out today, February 23rd, as Gabelli declares distributions and dividends for its lineup of CEFs and preferred share funds.

I will be back with some CEF buy ideas over the weekend since for all I know, there may be pair trades affecting some of my CEF positions. But I wanted to get this out now before we see any of today's press releases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.