43 'Safer' Dividend MoPay All-Cap Stocks Cast Big Yields As Of February 20

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Allege Top Ten SML 'Safer' Dividend MoPay Stocks Net 13.63% to 32.28% Gains By February, 2019

Three of the ten top-gain 'safe' dividend MoPay dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) based on analyst 1 year target prices, were among the ten highest yielders for the coming year. So the yield-selection strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 30% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 20, 2019 were:

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF)[CJR.B.TO] netted $322.79 based on a target price from two analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 175% more than the market as a whole.

Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF)[NPI.TO] netted $249.11 based on target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

Choice Properties (OTC:PPRQF)[CHP.UN.TO] netted $194.70 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% less than the market as a whole.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) netted $177.52 based on a median target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

SmartCentres Real Estate (OTCPK:CWYUF)[SRU.UN.TO] netted $165.39 based on dividends and the median target price estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. No Beta number was available for SRU.UN.TO.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $157.42, based on no target price estimate analysts, just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 71% less than the market as a whole.

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) netted $147.40, based on mean target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for APLE.

Agellan Commercial REIT (OTC:ACRVF)[ACR.UN.TO] netted $139.03 based on a median target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% less than the market as a whole.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTC:FCMGF)[FC.TO] netted $136.35 based on estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% opposite the market as a whole.

Northwest Healthcare (OTC:NWHUF) [NWH.UN.TO] netted $136.34 based on estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 18.26% on $1k invested in each of these ten "Safer" SML MoPay dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

43 of 161 February SML Cap MoPay Dividend Dogs Showed Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields To 2019

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 122 of the 161 SML cap MoPay stocks from which these 43 were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. Those 43 monthly pay dividend dogs report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial priorities however are easily re-arranged by a board of directors managing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Prospect Capital (PSEC) reduced its dividend from $.111 To $.083 as of January 2015. Also, American Capital Agency (AGNC) announced July 27, 2015 a reduction of its $.20 monthly shareholder payout to $.18 as of September. A more recent example is dividend reductions by Orchid Island Capital chopped its monthly dividend from $0.20 to $0.14 as declared January 10, 2018.

Six Business Sectors Showed Up With "Safer" Equities Paying Monthly Dividends For February

Six of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the forty-three equities with "safer" February dividends. Those were from: real estate (25); consumer cyclical (7); financial services (5); Utilities (2); healthcare (1); energy (3); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Industrials (0); Technology (0).

The first two sectors named on the list above comprised the top ten.

Yield Metrics Uncovered No Bargains In Smaller MoPay "Safer" Stocks

Ten "Safe" top All-Cap U.S. MoPay dividend stocks per February 20 YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:





Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated (11) 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Dividend Dogs To Deliver 11.68% VS. (12) 11.95% Net Gains from All Ten By February, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 2.28% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced "safer" MoPay dog, Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO], was projected to deliver the best net gain of 32.28%.

Lowest priced five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs as of February 20 were: BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF)[BTB.UN.TO]; Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO]; Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO], with prices ranging from $4.57 to $8.11.

Higher priced five "safe" all-cap MoPay dogs for February 20 were: Inovalis Real Estate [INO.UN.TO]; Artis REIT (ARESF); Artis REIT [AX.UN.TO]; AGNC Investment (AGNC); ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), whose prices ranged from $9.69 to $22.53.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. "Safer" Money Dog photo from: pinterest.com

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.