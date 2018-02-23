The management team at Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) continues to surprise shareholders with interesting and generally positive developments. In its fourth quarter 2017 earnings release, management shared with investors positive news related to the company's proved reserves, production and cash flow that has the potential to propel the business higher in the months to come.

Reserve values more than doubled

One fundamental measure of an E&P firm's value is what's referred to as its Standardized Measure, or PV-10. Simply put, this metric is the discounted value of net production proceeds from the firm in question and is theoretically what kind of discounted cash flow could be generated by the core operations of the enterprise. Reported once per year, this figure acted as a bit of an overhang for the market because, at the end of 2016, it stood at $575.6 million. Compared to the $219 million in market cap value of the firm, plus $1.347 billion in debt and the value of preferred shares, this implied that, collectively speaking, stakeholders would be very much under water if energy stayed low-priced in perpetuity.

Thankfully, brighter days are here again for the energy space. Due in part to an increase in the price of oil (growing from $39.25 per barrel that had been reported for 2016's measure to $47.79 for 2017's), but also due to total reserves expanding from 144.80 million BOE (barrels of oil equivalent) to 179.95 million BOE, Legacy's Standardized Measure more than doubled to $1.172 billion. Given that oil prices stand even higher at $61.02 per barrel as of the time of this writing, and despite the fact that natural gas prices are at $2.648 per MCF compared to the $2.98 per MCF used in the official calculation, the Standardized Measure under current conditions is likely higher, but by how much is impossible to know with what little information management released.

*Taken from Legacy Reserves

As energy prices continue their ascent through much of this year, it's highly probable that Legacy's Standardized Measure will grow. The fact that 66% of its reserves are comprised of natural gas will prove disadvantageous because natural gas prices have failed to soar in the way that oil has, but absent a material decline in natural gas prices from current levels, we should see Legacy's position here improve.

2018 will be a good year for production

Despite the energy downturn that has afflicted the market in recent years, the management team at Legacy has dedicated itself over the past couple of those years to growing production. In 2017, total production for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids averaged 44,967 BOE per day. This represented an increase of 2.7% compared to the 43,803 per BOE produced in 2016. For 2018, production is expected to range between 47,875 BOE per day and 52,808 BOE per day. At the mid-point, the figure should be about 50,342 BOE per day, an increase of 12% over what we saw last year.

*Taken from Legacy Reserves

In order to achieve this growth, Legacy's management team expects to spend, on a net basis, $225 million toward capital expenditures. Of this, $203 million, or 91%, will be allocated strictly to the Permian. This is despite the fact that the Permian accounts for only 36.4% of the firm's reserves. Besides the favorable economics of the region, another likely reason for this emphasis on it is that 68% of the reserves are in the form of liquids (oil and NGLs). This compares to 34% of all of Legacy's reserves. The high price point for oil relative to natural gas makes it far more attractive in most cases.

*Taken from Legacy Reserves

Cash flow continues to improve

As production grows at Legacy and as oil prices remain higher than what we have seen over much of the past three plus years, cash flow for the business should grow as well. In 2016, EBITDA for Legacy totaled $155.61 million. In 2017, this figure grew to $226.20 million. This year, though, management expects the figure to range between $300 million at the low end and $360 million on the high end, with a mid-point of $330 million.

Given Legacy's current debt figures, interest expense for 2018 should be around $95.57 million if management elects not to pay down its debt further and if interest rates remain unchanged. Stripping this out, we are left with cash flow, at the mid-point, of $234.43 million. However, we also need to account for planned capex. That brings us down to free cash flow of $9.43 million at the mid-point, but given the range of EBITDA, we are left with a figure of between -$20.57 million and $39.43 million.

The fact that Legacy's management team is able to expand production rapidly while maintaining what would likely be modest positive free cash flow, is impressive. This means that if times were to get tough again, that management would have the flexibility of allowing production to remain flat while generating positive free cash flow or that it could elect to allow production to drop and generate even greater cash for the year.

One item that has investors concerned

At this point and assuming that energy prices don't fall materially, there appears to be little risk for Legacy from the perspective of its ability to survive. That said, high debt and the desire to grow has encouraged management to explore strategic options that would likely result in a switch in the company's legal status. In the image below, you can see management's statement from its fourth-quarter press release.

*Taken from Legacy Reserves

What this kind of maneuver would entail is anybody's guess, but the likely outcome for investors would be a switch in the company's legal status from being a pass-through entity to being a C-Corp. I am not a tax expert, so I will not pretend to have an idea of the implications here, but one thing I do know is that management's desire to improve Legacy's equity value while growing production has debt conversion spelled all over it.

Most likely, we are looking at a scenario where management will turn Second Lien holders, GSO, into common units and also consider turning preferred unitholders into common shareholders as well. In their conference call, management said that any such move would require a unitholder vote, but if the transition of Second Lien holders to common holders would constitute a change in control, I believe it's possible that preferred investors could see a conversion that is less than 2 times what the common is worth on a per-unit basis.

If a change to a corporate status, combined with conversion of GSO into common holders and possibly preferred holders into common holders does take place, this wouldn't be the worst thing for Legacy's investors. GSO's debt has an annual interest rate of 12%, which comes out to $40.63 million per year right now, plus the preferred holders accumulate arreared distributions of 8% per year. Given that Legacy's common units are trading for 0.66 times forward EBITDA and should generate some positive free cash flow, even after plans to expand production rapidly this year, there's a lot of value between where Legacy belongs and where it is where common shareholders could end up walking away with attractive value in most scenarios.

Takeaway

On the whole, Legacy's performance lately has been stellar. While I would prefer that management focus on generating cash flow to pay down debt or to engage in strategic acquisitions while unloading non-core assets, the strong growth prospects and rise in its Standardized Measure are impressive. Assuming that energy prices don't fall materially and in any case where management does not make any decisions that needlessly dilute shareholders, it's difficult to see a case where shares don't belong materially higher than where they are today.