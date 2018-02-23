MGT Capital Investments: High Ambitions Vs. Market Realities Not Enough Visibility To Mitigate High Risks

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (MGTI)
by: Singular Research
Singular Research
Research analyst, long/short equity, long only, special situations
Summary

Management is very ambitious and  holds high aspirations.

Competition is high with low barriers to entry.

MGTI capital needs may be high to fund  production capacity.

Recent price: $2.28

Projected best case value: $2.50

Projected base case value: $1.75

Brief Overview

MGT Capital Investments (OTC: OTCQB:MGTI) aims to develop and acquire a diverse portfolio of cyber security technologies. The company