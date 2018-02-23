MGT Capital Investments: High Ambitions Vs. Market Realities Not Enough Visibility To Mitigate High Risks
About: MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (MGTI)
by: Singular Research
Summary
Management is very ambitious and holds high aspirations.
Competition is high with low barriers to entry.
MGTI capital needs may be high to fund production capacity.
Recent price: $2.28
Projected best case value: $2.50
Projected base case value: $1.75
Brief Overview
MGT Capital Investments (OTC: OTCQB:MGTI) aims to develop and acquire a diverse portfolio of cyber security technologies. The company