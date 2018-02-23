Aussie Dollar Likely To Go Higher

Although the trade deficit has been expanding, the rise in imports is an indication of healthy domestic demand.

While rates in Australia are set to remain low, I do not see this as a significant concern for as long as growth remains robust.

Last month, I made the argument that the Aussie dollar is significantly undervalued relative to its peers. In this regard, the risk-reward is theoretically largely skewed to the upside, meaning there is little room for the currency to fall further, while there stands to be a lot of upside.

Source: investing.com

When we take a look at the monthly chart, we see that the currency is trading at levels well below that seen from 2011-2013.

At the time I wrote my last article, the AUD/USD was trading at 0.7917. Since then, the currency climbed to a high of just under 0.815 before ultimately reverting back to a level of 0.7913 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

Key to my argument for a long view on the Aussie dollar was that while interest rates were expected to remain low, rising gold and commodity exports as well as service-led exports would continue to fuel the rise in the AUD.

In the last month, we saw markets become quite jittery over the fear that the U.S. economy may not be able to sustain growth if interest rates rise too soon. The result has been a significant decline in the S&P 500 and a concurrent rise in the price of gold. In the past two months, we see that the S&P is up by just 3% overall while gold is up by nearly 9%:

Source: investing.com

However, there is a caveat here. Even though exports have been rising, Australia has seen a big surge in imports, which has led the country into a trade deficit of $1.358 billion, which is well below the surplus of $200 million expected by economists. Moreover, while exports rose by 1.6% for the month of December, imports are up by 6%. Theoretically, this should lead to currency weakness, as a trade deficit means that a currency is in less demand. However, while some of the increase in imports has been due to rising oil prices, exports are also concurrently rising. This is an indication that the rise in imports is being driven by healthy domestic demand, rather than low export levels.

One potential dampener on the prospect of the AUD rising further is that while other countries are raising interest rates, the Reserve Bank of Australia has been holding rates at 1.50%. There is no plan to raise rates anytime soon, at least not until wage growth has picked up significantly.

With this being said, we have still seen apprehension from the markets regarding rates rising too quickly, and if central banks in the United States and Europe do not get the timing right, then this could mean that we see the AUD go higher still as investors seek to diversify from EUR and USD.

I continue to take a positive outlook on the AUD. Both exports and domestic demand are on the up, and dollar weakness could mean we see the AUD trail higher as investors look to diversify accordingly.

