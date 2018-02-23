Bullish Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) just ended its FY 2017 with mostly positive estimates of its Q4 earnings and fate in FY 2018. In the previous years, its small yet solid growth continued to run and compete in the market. While the three quarters in the fiscal year were successful in accumulating revenue and earnings to suffice the company’s needs, the last part is still in the process and hopefully will complete the picture of a calm yet competitive bovine in the making.

Tracing back its performances, it is without doubt that WSM has been doing its best despite the occasional crests and troughs in its finances. Its revenue and other income rose while the costs and expenses, though increasing, too, remained at a justifiable amount. Moreover, it can easily be verified that the company has been doing quite well given the earnings and dividends it realizes and declares. But throughout the years, its growth rate, though uninterrupted, has not been substantial to be that impressive. Its visibly continuous slowness may give a negative impression, implying little promise of instant earnings to the analysts and short-term investors and affect its competitiveness in the long-run. Nevertheless, the certainty in the price and earnings is something that no one can ever deny, not to mention some macroeconomic disturbances it has been through a decade ago. For example, using year-to-year comparison, In Q3 2017, net revenues grew by 4.3% compared with Q3 2016, and in in Q2 2017 it grew by 3.7% compared with the previous year. When quarter-to-quarter comparison (Q3 and Q2 2017) is used, net revenues grew by 8.1%. Though not that much, but regardless of the period, it can be proven that its sales kept rising. (The figures are on the next pages). Indeed, it should be given credits for its indisputably solid fundamentals, long-term stability and profitability which convey that slowly but surely it’s getting even better at combining its e-commerce and physical retail sales. Thus, its current status is way better than many others in the industry.

Historical Report and Estimates

For 2017, the report hasn’t been released yet, but Morningstar.com posted its estimates for the period. According to the post, WSM revenue, operating income and net income will be 5.19B, 471M and 308M respectively.

Here is the historical annual and quarterlies:

It is noticeable that the net income in Jan. 2016 fell by five million in 2017, but the EPS remained increasing. And as estimated, net income in FY 2017 end will increase again by three million. EPS and dividends will surely follow.

Jan. 2013 Jan. 2014 Jan. 2015 Jan. 2016 Jan. 2017 Revenue 4.04B 4.39B 4.7B 4.98B 5.08B Cost of Goods Sold 2.45B 2.68B 2.9B 3.13B 3.2B Gross Profit 1.59B 1.7B 1.8B 1.84B 1.88B SG & A 1.17B 1.25B 1.29B 1.35B 1.39B Operating Income 420M 450M 510M 490M 490M Net Income 256.73M 278M 308.85M 310.07M 305.39M EPS Basic 2.59 2.89 3.3 3.42 3.45 EPS Diluted 2.54 2.82 3.24 3.37 3.41

Source: WSM financials from Marketwatch.com

Estimated Jan. 2018 Annual EPS Basic and Diluted: 3.55

Source: The Wall Street Journal





Oct. 2016 Jan. 2017 Apr. 2017 Jul 2017 Oct. 2017 Revenue 1.25B 1.58B 1.11B 1.2B 1.3B Cost of Goods Sold 786. 76M 959.35M 715.77M 778.89M 832.44M Gross Profit 458. 63M 622.23M 395.74M 422.72M 466.89M SG & A 346. 46M 406.21M 327.94M 341.17M 358.03M Operating Income 112.17M 216.02M 67.8M 81.55M 108.86M Net Income 69.38 M 144.63M 39.56M 52.92M 71.31M EPS Basic 0.78 1.65 0.45 0.61 0.84 EPS Diluted 0.78 1.63 0.45 0.61 0.84

Source: WSM financials from Marketwatch.com

Estimated Jan. 2018 Q4 EPS Basic and Diluted: 1.61

Source: The Wall Street Journal



Quarterly WSM EPS-Basic Trend

Source: WSM financials from Marketwatch.com

Quarterly WSM EPS-Diluted Trend

Source: WSM financials from Marketwatch.com

From Q4 2016 to Q1 2017, it can be observed that WSM’s EPS went down from 1.65 and 1.63 to 0.45 which is not at all surprising since peak seasons like Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and New Year’s Day always occur in the last quarter. But it made a comeback, though not that much in Q2 with 0.61 and Q3 with 0.84, and is positively estimated to do a big leap to 1.61 in Q4 2017. Also, a comparative year-to-year analysis, it can be seen that earnings in all quarters in 2017 are greater than the previous year.

While Q4 result is not released yet, Wall Street Journal present its estimates of EPS in the following year:

Source: The Wall Street Journal

From 3.45 and 3.41 (Basic and Diluted EPS), EPS is expected to increase to 3.55 in FY 2017, 4.07 and 4.26 in FY 2018 and 2019 respectively. Indeed, many analysts have a positive outlook towards Williams-Sonoma’s viability.

The following data are shown to further discuss the revenue generation and cost and expenses management of WSM and to support the charts above. Note that the ones posted on Marketwatch and Wall Street Journal are discrete quarters only, while the actual reports contain cumulative time series as well.

Q3 and Q9 2017

Source: Official website of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Q2 and Q6 2017

Source: Official website of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Note that as compared to the selected accounts presented above (Marketwatch and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Website Q2 and Q3 2017), there are nominal discrepancies in COGS and SG&A due to collection differences in costs and expenses. Revenue, Net Income and EPS are the same which confirms the accuracy of both presentations.

Dividends Paid

Despite the occasional ups and downs, its growth was able to withstand some macroeconomic changes and the pressure put by its competitors on the market. It remained generous in declaring dividends ranging from 0.31 to 0.39 in the last years and quarters. Though the change is not surprising, the upward movement is something you should value particularly in the long-run.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Analyzing both Fundamentals and Technical Side

On the other hand, its stock price continues to be non-volatile in the last three months, ranging from 45 to 55 and usually lies between 49, 50, 51 and 52 which confirms the fundamental stability of the company. However, its closing price which is very often near the resistance should also be taken into consideration. A new appreciation potential may be difficult to achieve if this persists. The company should also be perfectly aware that when the stock price is a bit high and doesn’t vary, and the earnings is not significant, then it may appear as a stock with little promise of gain for the short-term buyers. Thus, investors may shift to other companies as well.

But given the consistency both in its fundamental and technical side, the trend seems to be fruitful for the long-term buyers. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. should not be ignored in the picture but be given importance instead. In terms of market capitalization in the kitchenwares and home furnishing segment, though it doesn’t get the highest value, it is essential to know that it’s one of the leading figures there, having 4.6 billion, eating a significant portion of the segment’s pie. And as it also engages in e-commerce, it is listed in the segment as well, but has a relatively low amount compared with Amazon, Alibaba and others. Still, it is one of the important companies in the market.

Opportunities in FY 2018

WSM may appear a bit sluggish, but lately it has been a bit pushy and doing strategies to sustain its short and long-run performance.

Robin

During the latter part of Q4, it introduced Robin. As posted on its website, Robin is a new multi-channel specialty brand within the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio focused on fostering healthier lifestyles through improved sleep quality. The Robin suite of products is designed to aid in sleep quality and wellness by promoting rest, renewal, and relaxation. It will be sold in select stores and online by some of its subsidiaries.

West Elm to Open Second Toronto Location in Midtown

West Elm, one of WSM subsidiaries just opened its second store in Toronto last Thursday, February 15. This will further develop the company in designing and installation services. It can be recalled that WSM just launched e-commerce website in Canada three months ago. This is another milestone for the company.

With these, it can be inferred that the costs and expenses will rise in this quarter, but will be efficiently managed in the following quarters and years, given its wise management, solid fundamentals and short-term strategies as well as the macroeconomic changes it has been through.

Conclusive Insight

As it comes to an end, it leaves a mark that will surely affect the analysts and investors in their decision-making. It is evident that in terms of consistency, its fundamentals and technical agree most of the time. WSM has been declaring small yet continuously increasing earnings and stock dividends, while its stock price remains at a constant level for quite a long time now. One question remains here: Is it worth it? Yes. The answer is undoubtedly yes but up to a certain extent, particularly for the buy-and-sell individuals.

A short-term investor in the market should reckon more if he’s focused on the value side, because given the range, he has to wait till it reaches the lowest point which is 45, then sell as it reaches the highest level. However, it will really be wiser for him to choose volume over value if he’s really interested to buy here, since regardless of the duration, the price and earnings are safe compared with the others in the industry. Even if he buys thousands of stocks, he’s certain he won’t result to loss.

On the other hand, a long-term investor may buy stocks and confidently leave them there. After relaxing for many years, he will gladly see them accumulate over time. As presented in the previous discussions, EPS and dividends continued to increase gradually but certainly. This is no wonder because after all the global disturbances and some macroeconomic changes, its feasibility has proven its ability overcome all these throughout the years.

To simplify this:

Short-term investors- Focus more on the volume instead of variation in price or value. No need to have fear of losing money since its historical trend as well as the estimated amount in the coming periods show little but real growth and stability . Just always check the news and releases for perfect timing in buying and selling stocks to maximize gain.

In the end, it depends on how an investor manages his means, but Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is indeed a good company to put your shares into.