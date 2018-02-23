Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:NYSE:RGC-OLD) is expected to announce its fourth quarter and full year earnings on the 1st of March. This stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 since 2014 with Regal only up 17% excluding dividends compared to the S&P's 47% return (see below). As equity markets continue to rally higher, investors will undoubtedly continue to try and unearth possible value plays. The drawing card at present in Regal is the dividend yield of 3.83%. The valuation looks on the low side also as the company's cash multiple is 8.6 and the sales multiple is 1.2. These are well behind the industry's average price to sales ratio of 2.6 and price to cash ratio of 18.3. However just because a stock looks cheap in its sector doesn't mean it is necessarily a potential value play. Here are some financials trends I will be watching with interest post earnings.

First of all with respect to the dividend, the reported payout ratio is around 101% over a trailing twelve month average. Obviously this doesn't bode well for future dividend growth but remember this number is calculated off net income numbers and not free cash flow. Free cash flow in fact over a trailing twelve month average comes in at $183 million which is $46 million higher than net income over the same time period. This gives us a new payout ratio of around 76% which looks more encouraging at least from a growth standpoint.

However what has that growth been? Well the average dividend growth rate over the past 5 years has only been 1.2%. In fact, the average dividend growth is negative over the past 10 years. This is worrying. Why? Because it is obvious that the company's dividend growth rates are not keeping up with inflation. This means the investor's purchasing power is in jeopardy as an income investor could actually be losing money in a rising interest rate environment, which seems to be the environment we are heading into. When trying to figure out whether dividend payments can grow going forward, I look at the growth analysts are predicting going forward.

In fiscal 2017, $0.88 per share is expected and the following year $1.06 is predicted. While this looks like healthy top line growth, the 2018 number is still $0.05 per share - what the company made in fiscal 2017. As we expand out the past earnings horizon, the situation doesn't get much better. The 10 year average EPS growth rate is about 6% but what is worrying is that operating margins have consistently declined over the past decade and are now sitting under 9%. Total operating expense is now at $1.67 billion which is obviously adversely affecting the bottom line. The revenue growth isn't there at present to offset against rising operating costs. This is a key metric investors should be looking at in upcoming 2017 numbers.

Furthermore since Regal's balance sheet is not the strongest, investors need to be focused on numbers on the income statement such as operating income and interest expense. Why? Well last quarter Regal reported $855 million of negative equity on its balance sheet where $2.43 billion of long term debt was the culprit. Furthermore last quarter, Regal's interest expense (ongoing payments that needs to paid on company debt) hit almost $32 million. This was too high when compared to the firm's operating income. If Regal has to put 40% of its operating income towards interest payments, it doesn't bode well for future growth. Again we would be looking for a trend change here.

The one fear for Regal shareholders is that the Cineworld acquisition will work against them in the long run. Many times, although we see rallies in the company being bought when news of the buyout breaks, over time we see power and direction obviously being transferred to the purchases - so the same could be on the cards here. In fact, there seem to be stories circulating within the industry that top management personnel, including CEO Amy Miles, are on their way out of the company. If the deal goes through, the exodus of top management will save costs over time, and the combined entity will have a better chance of going toe to toe with the likes of AMC Entertainment (AMC). Salary numbers of new appointees will also be crucial.

Shareholders and investors alike have a lot to digest in the coming days regarding Regal. Shares have the possibility and may use earnings to break out to new highs. As always, strong due diligence is recommended before taking any investment decision.