Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of February 2018

Cobalt miner news - Australian Mines signs off-take agreement with SK Innovation for 100% of their nickel and cobalt production from Sconi.

Cobalt market news - the DRC to hike taxes on Congo cobalt miners. ERG says "cobalt boom ‘guaranteed’ for 7-10 years."

Welcome to the February 2018 cobalt miner news. It was another very busy month with some stock price recovery later in the month after heavy falls in January and early February. Given the brilliant underlying fundamentals it certainly looks like a good time to start buying some cobalt miners. For this reason I have expanded my coverage to cover even more promising juniors.

Cobalt price news

As of February 21, the cobalt spot price was US$36.29, exactly the same as the price of US$36.29 this time last month. The London Metals Exchange [LME] inventory has continued to fall and is slightly lower this month (see graph below).

Cobalt spot prices - 1-year chart - USD 36.29







Source: InfoMine.com

LME cobalt inventory



Source: Infomine.com

The past 26 years of the commodity cycle for reference - We are just starting to recover after a severe bear market





Cobalt demand and supply

Investing News state that Macquarie Bank forecasts "a deficit of 885 tonnes is expected in 2018, with deficits of 3,205 tonnes and 5,340 tonnes expected in 2019 and 2020, respectively."

My cobalt production table (still updating for 2018 forecasts)

Cobalt miner (tpa) 2017 (estimate) 2018 (forecast) Chinese (Jinchuan, Huayou Cobalt, Jiangsu Cobalt) 47,000 ~55,000 China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) 15,909 16-18,000 Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (Minara, Mopani, Mutanda,) 27,400 28,000 Katanga Mining (OTCPK:KATFF) (plans ~11,000tpa in 2018, and ~34,000tpa by 2019 if demand is there) 0 11,000 Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF) - (12% Ambatovy Nickel) ~7,000 ?3-4,000 Umicore SA (OTCPK:UMICF) 6,500 ?13,000 Vale (NYSE:VALE) 5,811 ERG - ENRC (Chambishi) (plus an additional ~14,000tpa from ~2019) ?4,317 Sumitomo (27.5 % Ambatovy Nickel, Madagascar) 4,500 ICCI 4,000 Zambia 4,000 Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] (OTCPK:NILSY) ~5,500 Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) ~2,000 Others - S.Africa (1,230) 5,000 TOTAL ~130,000 ~146,000

NB: My preliminary estimate is 140,000tpa cobalt production for 2018 (my demand forecast for 2018 is 146,000tpa). Exane BNP Paribas forecasts ~200,000mt market by 2022, and 300,000mt by 2025. Also note Glencore includes their share of Katanga Mining in their figures. Glencore/Katanga expect to reach just over 60,000 tpa by end 2019.



Source: Cobalt News and my own research/estimates

Cobalt market news

On January 29 The Wall Street Journal wrote:

Driven by electric-vehicle demand, firms focus on cobalt. Booming demand for cellphone and electric-vehicle batteries has created a once-unthinkable metals-industry player: the pure cobalt company. Cobalt prices have risen 270% on the London Metal Exchange to about $80,000 a metric ton since early 2016, creating an opening for companies to specialize in a metal once seen as a waste product. Cobalt is now valued for its ability to withstand the intense heat generated by lithium-ion batteries.

On February 1 Mining.com reported,

Congo just gave the cobalt price another big boost. Miners and explorers knew that the Democratic Republic of Congo would be raising taxes and royalties, but were blindsided on Wednesday when lawmakers of the country voted in favour of an immediate lifting of a provision exempting licence holders of compliance with the new code for 10 years. That means mines and projects run by companies including Glencore, Randgold Resources, China Molybdenum, Eurasian Resources Group, MMG and Ivanhoe Mines will immediately be subjected to higher royalties on metals including copper, cobalt and gold, as well as a new 50% tax on so-called super profits. Super profits are being defined as income realized when commodity prices rise 25% above levels included in a project's bankable-feasibility study. Given the improvement the price of most metals over the past couple of years – copper is up 67% since January 2016 and cobalt +150% – having to deal with the new levy is more than just a possibility. The new code also permits the DRC to raise the royalty on cobalt to 10% from 2% if the government categorizes the mineral as a "strategic substance. The new code also permits the DRC to raise the royalty on cobalt to 10% from 2% if the government categorizes the mineral as a "strategic substance."

On February 6 MetalBulletin reported,

INTERVIEW: Cobalt boom ‘guaranteed’ for 7-10 years – ERG’s Southgate. Cobalt’s boom days will continue for the next seven to 10 years amid strong demand from the electric vehicles sector as well as traditional cobalt consumers, according to Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) executive Tony Southgate.

On February 12 Reuters reported,

Cobalt cannot be eradicated from electric car batteries - Umicore. Makers of electric vehicle batteries will have to keep using scarce, expensive cobalt in their products for the foreseeable future despite a push towards higher nickel compositions, materials technology company Umicore said on Monday. Umicore Chief Executive Marc Grynberg said “If you increase the nickel proportion, you reduce the stability of the battery and so it has an impact on cycle life, the ability to charge it fast. Cobalt is the element that makes up for the lack of stability of nickel. There isn’t a better element than nickel to increase energy density, and there isn’t a better element than cobalt to make the stuff stable. So (while) you hear about designing out cobalt, this is not going to happen in the next three decades. It simply doesn’t work.”

On February 13 Investing News wrote,

Umicore says cobalt recycling could help power millions of EVs. Recycling cobalt from used smartphones could be the answer to powering millions of electric cars in the next decade. Umicore is not the only firm that believes cobalt recycling could help balance the potential deficit in the market. On Tuesday (February 12), Samsung SDI (KRX:006400) announced plans to recycle cobalt from used smartphones in order to reduce dependence on the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Investors can read my article - "A Look At The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Industry And Companies."

On February 14 WebFG reported,

"Surge in electric car sales applies strains global battery supply chain, says Oxford Economics. Cobalt presents a potential bottleneck for EV producers, with production of the metal likely to remain a major challenge for the next 5-10 years, especially given how the global industry was incredibly reliant on the Democratic Republic of Congo - which holds more than half the global mine production of the mineral." Dan Smith, the director of commodity services at Oxford Economics said: "Overall the challenge for EV battery producers is to optimise the trade-off between battery performance, safety and cost, all while building a reliable supply chain and efficient recycling systems for old batteries. For the next 5-10 years, the likelihood is that obstacles to growth from the commodities supply chain are likely to remain enormous, preventing a runaway expansion of the EV market. The commodities supercycle from 2001 to 2008 offers important lessons: a massive demand boom was eventually accommodated, but not before bottlenecks occurred across a range of commodity markets and parts of the supply chain, causing prices to rise dramatically. Many of the obvious bottlenecks for cobalt and lithium can only be resolved over many years, rather than months or weeks leaving prices to allocate material to the highest bidder.

On February 21 Bloomberg reported:

Apple in talks to buy cobalt directly from miners. Apple Inc. is in talks to buy long-term supplies of cobalt directly from miners for the first time, according to people familiar with the matter, seeking to ensure it will have enough of the key battery ingredient amid industry fears of a shortage driven by the electric vehicle boom. Apple is seeking contracts to secure several thousand metric tons of cobalt a year for five years or longer. The move means Apple will find itself in competition with carmakers and battery producers to lock up cobalt supplies. Companies from BMW AG and Volkswagen AG to Samsung SDI Co. are racing to sign multi-year cobalt contracts deals to ensure they have sufficient supplies of the metal to meet ambitious targets for electric vehicle production.

Cobalt company news



China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

No news for the month.

Glencore [HK:805] (OTCPK:GLCNF)



On February 21 Glencore announced their preliminary results. Glencore’s Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Glasenberg, commented:

Our performance in 2017 was our strongest on record, driven by our leading Marketing and Industrial asset businesses. Net income attributable to equity holders was $5.777 billion, and net debt stands at $10.7 billion.

Katanga Mining [TSX:KAT] (OTCPK:KATFF)



On January 31 Katanga Mining announced, "2017 fourth quarter and year end production results." The results are not really significant as the mine only recently started up again.

You can also read my original article from Jan. 1, 2017, "Katanga Mining is a potential turnaround story." Followers of mine who bought back then with me at CAD 0.13 have made a nice 1,323% gain in 13 months.

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)



On February 12 Sherritt announced,

Sherritt reports fourth quarter and year end 2017 results. Sherritt eliminated $1.4 billion in debt from its balance sheet, retained a 12% ownership interest in Ambatovy and continues to serve as operator."

The company turned around their 2016 loss of $378.9m to post a net profit of $293.8m.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)



On February 8 Umicore announced,

"Umicore successfully completes € 892 million equity placement. The proceeds of the accelerated bookbuild will be used to fund Umicore’s growth investments, particularly in cathode materials, and will provide Umicore with more financial flexibility to pursue potential acquisitions and partnerships that would further strengthen its offering in clean mobility materials and recycling."

The placement was done at € 39.80.

On February 8 Umicore announced:

Umicore announces record results, growth acceleration and capital increase. Revenues of € 2.9 billion (+9%) or € 2.8 billion (+16%) excluding discontinued operations. Recurring net profit (Group share) of € 267 million (+15%) and recurring EPS of € 1.22 (+14%). Rechargeable Battery Materials is powering ahead with a new investment of € 660 million in China and Europe that will bring total capacity to at least 175,000 metric tons by 2021.

Cathode materials market growing exponentially

Source: Umicore February 2018 company presentation

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On February 8 Sumitomo announced, "Consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017."

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)



On February 12 Norilsk Nickel announced,

Norilsk Nickel announces preliminary consolidated production results for 4q and fy2017. Metal production volumes from own Russian feed increased 7-15% year-on-year, with the output of copper and platinum exceeded the production targets.

Norilsk also released:

Comment from Nornickel regarding legal proceedings between its shareholders. The Company is not a party to these proceedings and its day-to-day operations are not affected. However, the court directed that Rusal should compensate all losses that the Company may suffer because of the relevant court order.

Investors can also read my article, "Time To Buy Norilsk Nickel Before The Nickel Boom Perhaps Starts In 2018."

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)



On January 25 Freeport-McMoRan announced,

Freeport-McMoRan reports fourth-quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 results. Net income attributable to common stock of $1.0 billion ($0.71 per share) for fourth-quarter 2017 and $1.8 billion ($1.25 per share) for the year 2017, compared with net income attributable to common stock of $292 million ($0.21 per share) for fourth-quarter 2016 and a net loss attributable to common stock of $4.2 billion ($3.16 per share) for the year 2016. After adjusting for net gains of $291 million ($0.20 per share) primarily related to tax benefits associated with U.S. tax reform, partly offset by charges for adjustments to environmental obligations, adjusted net income attributable to common stock totaled $750 million ($0.51 per share) for fourth-quarter 2017.

Highlands Pacific [ASX:HIG] (OTC:HLPCF)

Highland Pacific is an Australian mining company with projects in Papua New Guinea [PNG]. They own 8.56% of the producing Ramu nickel/cobalt mine, and 20% of the massive $3.6b Frieda River gold/copper resource.

On February 20 Highland Pacific announced:

Star Mountains maiden Resource. Highlands posted maiden JORC inferred mineral resource of 210Mt @ 0.4% for 840,000t contained copper and 0.4g/t for 2.9Moz contained gold at the Olgal prospect at its Star Mountains exploration project in PNG.

Possible mid-term producers (by ~2020)



eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:OTCQX:ECSIF)



On February 22 eCobalt announced,

eCobalt continues advancing due diligence with potential off-take partners. In response to recent news issued by one of the Company’s potential off-take partners, Mesnac Co Ltd., eCobalt wishes to clarify that it has signed non-binding Letters of Intent (“LOIs”) with numerous parties but no definitive agreements have been finalized. The LOIs should therefore be considered preliminary in nature. Once terms have been finalized a formal announcement will be issued.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Project financing and off-take agreements

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQX:FTMDF)

No news for the month.

On November 14, 2017 Fundamental Research Corp released an analysts report with a fair value price for FT of CAD 0.97. Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2018 - Updated feasibility study capital and operating costs

2018 - Off-take or equity partners; project financing

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)(formerly Royal Nickel Corporation)

On February 22 RNC Minerals reported,

Cobalt 27 has acquired existing royalty on Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project. RNC Minerals (TSX: RNX) ("RNC") is pleased to report that Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27") has agreed to acquire an existing 1.75% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty on all future production over all metals from the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project ("Dumont").

Investors can view the company presentations here, or my CEO Mark Selby interview on Trend Investing here.

Global Cobalt projects compared



Source

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

On February 23 Clean TeQ announced,

Clean TeQ Sunrise project update. The Company continues to make strong progress toward completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] for the Project, with substantial work completed to date. he Company has optimised the design and sizing of the resin-in-pulp and refinery circuits. The purpose of this work has been to confirm that the process plant can operate under high cobalt production scenarios while remaining at the permitted 2.5mtpa ore throughput rate.

Clean TeQ has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

Investors can also read my recent article, "Is A Scandium Boom Next - A Look At The Scandium Miners", and the latest company presentation here.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCPK:AMSLF)

On February 20 Reuters reported,

Australian Mines shares surge on cobalt deal with SK Innovation. The commodity off-take agreement, which is for an initial period of seven years, will be for SK Innovation’s newly developed battery manufacturing plants in Hungary and Korea, Australian Mines said on Monday in a statement announcing the deal. The agreement is contingent on Australian Mines obtaining financing for the project in Australia’s far north east by the end of 2018 and for mining to start before the end of 2020. Under the deal with SK Innovation, the South Korean company will take all of the nickel and cobalt from the Sconi mine, estimated at 12,000 tonnes per year (tpy) of cobalt sulphate and 60,000 tpy of nickel sulphate. The deal also gives SK a six-year extension option. Australian Mines said the agreement also includes an option for SK Innovation to buy up to 19.9 percent of its ordinary shares.

Upcoming catalysts include:

June 2018 - BFS

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

On January 31 Ardea announced,

Quarterly operations report. PFS is nearing completion with several optimisation opportunities becoming apparent that may have a significant positive impact on project economics. Cobalt sulphate and nickel sulphate produced at bench-scale."

Also that the Lewis Ponds Zn-Pb-Ag-Au-Cu project "scoping study is advancing well."

On February 15 Ardea announced:

Drilling confirms continuity of cobalt and nickel mineralisation RC drilling at Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project to improve confidence and upgrade resources delivers better than expected results.

Ardea now has 405kt of contained cobalt at their KNP project, with their higher grade cobalt zone (Goongarrie) having 85,410 tonnes of contained cobalt.

Investors can view their latest company presentation here, and my interview with Managing Director Dr Matt Painter on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2018 - PFS results - KNP cobalt project and Lewis Ponds project

End 2019 - DFS results - KNP cobalt project

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)



On February 1 Cobalt Blue announced,

Cobalt Blue [ASX:COB] and Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (NASDAQ:MOU). COB will carry out due diligence on the Mutooroo copper cobalt deposit by 30 April 2018. HAV will provide COB a representative 10kg Mutooroo sulphide ore sample. COB will perform laboratory test-work using its proprietary technology including crushing, grinding, flotation, calcining and leaching. Full results to be provided to HAV by 30 April 2018.

My interview with CEO Joe Kaderavek is on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

End February/early March, 2018 - An upgraded resource estimate.

June, 2018 - PFS to be released.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia. The 2012 JORC stated Indicated and Inferred Resources of 73Mt at 1.43% Cu equivalent containing: 296,000t of copper, 60,000t of cobalt, 623,000t of zinc, 626,000t of lead, 55moz of silver.

On January 24 Aeon Metals announced:

Doubling of copper resource at Walford Creek. This updated Resource shows Walford Creek to have one of the highest grade and largest tonnages of cobalt metal content among the cobalt sulphide deposits in Australia.

Investors can view a recent Bell Potter broker report here, with a price target of AUD 0.48 (~100% upside).

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Further drilling and drill results, further upgrades to the resource.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)



GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

The NiWest Project which has a total resource (0.8% Ni cut-off): 81Mt at 1.03% Ni and 0.06% Co (~75% in M&I categories) for an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.



Investors can read the latest activities report here, or an excellent investor presentation here.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF)



The company states

Cassini's flagship West Musgrave Project is a world-class asset hosting over 1.0 million tonnes of contained nickel and 2.0 million tonnes of contained copper in Resource, making it the largest undeveloped nickel–copper project in Australia.

The company has a buy in JV with Oz Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF) for West Musgrave. The company also has several other promising projects.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Nzuri Copper [ASX:NZC] (OTCPK:NZRIF)

Nzuri own the Kalongwe copper-cobalt project in the Kolwezi region of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC].

Last November 4-traders reported,

Nzuri Copper has declared its maiden ore reserve estimate for its Kalongwe copper-cobalt project in the Kolwezi region of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] after completing a feasibility study (FS) for the proposed Stage 1 development. Based on the FS, it was determined that the project has a maiden Ore Reserve estimate of 6.98Mt at 3.03% Cu and 0.36% cobalt for 211,494t of contained copper and 25,128t of contained cobalt. According to the company, the FS confirms the technical and financial viability of an open-pit mining operation.

Cruz Capital Corp [NYSE:CUZ] (OTCPK:BKTPF)

On February 14 Cruz Capital announced,

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Increases Land Holdings in the Cobalt Region of Ontario. The new acreage is contiguous to the “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” and now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On February 21 First Cobalt announced, "First Cobalt begins drilling in Cobalt North."

On February 22 First Cobalt announced, "First Cobalt Selected for TSX Venture 50."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF)



On February 5 Bankers Cobalt announced,

Bankers Cobalt Corp. provides update on DRC projects and activities. Stephen Barley, President and CEO stated, “Bankers has made substantial progress in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Corporation has 26 highly prospective copper-cobalt concessions within the Katanga province in the DRC."

Investors can view the company presentations here, or my CEO Stephen Barley interview on Trend Investing here.

Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8]



Celsius owns 100% of Opuwo Cobalt Pty Ltd, which in turn holds the right to earn up to 76% of the Opuwo Cobalt (sulphide) Project in Namibia. Mineralisation has already been intersected over a 15 km zone in the initial Celsius drilling program. The company has over 100 km of potentially mineralised strike.

On February 19 the company gave a cobalt resource drilling assays update which you can view here. Upcoming catalysts include a Q1 2018 initial JORC-compliant Mineral Resource report.



Australian cobalt miners compared by cobalt equivalent grade and contained metal

Source: GME Resources

Australian cobalt projects listed by resource size including grade

(Source: Ardea Resources)

NB: Additional to the above, Aeon Metals has 60kt of contained cobalt at their Walford Creek project, and Australian Mines has 54.5kt of contained cobalt at their Sconi project.

Promising junior developers and explorers

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of promising cobalt juniors I will be following include:

Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] [GR:MJH], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Berkut Minerals [ASX:BMT], Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Castle Silver Resources Inc. [TSXV:CSR] (OTC:TAKRF), Cobalt27 Capital Corp. [TSXV:KBLT] (OTC:CBLLF), Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] [GR:5GE1] (GBLEF), Havillah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL], Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Gold Corp. (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals [TSXV:LIC] (OTCQB:WCTXF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Northern Cobalt [ASX:N27], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Riva Resources [ASX:RIR], Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), US Cobalt [TSXV:USCO] (OTC:OTCQB:USCFF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Lithium & electric metals fund (ISIN DE000LS9L822) - Access via the Stuttgart stock exchange or wikifolio.com

The portfolio gives investors broad exposure across the EV metals miners covering lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, and graphite. I am the portfolio manager. The certificate is endless (open fund) and listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange so it can be bought via a broker that carries the ISIN or via Wikifolio. The performance since creation on March 31, 2107 is +22.2%, and the management fee is 0.95%pa.

Investors can view the portfolio holdings and learn more by accessing here.

Disclosure: I may receive 50% of the profit from the above fund.

Conclusion

Cobalt spot prices remain the same as last month as LME inventories fall only slightly.

My highlights for the month were:

Oxford Economics. - "Surge in electric car sales applies strains global battery supply chain."

"Apple in talks to buy cobalt directly from miners."

ERG - "Cobalt boom ‘guaranteed’ for 7-10 years."

Umicore - "Cobalt cannot be eradicated from electric car batteries."

Australian Mines signs off-take agreement with SK Innovation for 100% of their nickel and cobalt production from Sconi.

