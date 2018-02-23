Long Ideas | Basic Materials

Looking Through The Boardwalk Recontracting

|
About: Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP), Includes: AMLP
by: Tsachy Mishal
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Tsachy Mishal
Long/short equity, Deep Value, value, contrarian
Capital Observer
Summary

Boardwalk is facing a re-contracting cliff.

Even in a worst case scenario, the shares are too cheap.

Stock should more than double over the coming years.

Looking Through The Boardwalk Re-contracting

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) trades at a rock bottom valuation due to uncertainties surrounding contracts that are set to expire in the coming years (i.e. re-contracting). The goal