The Pound Has Proven The Perfect Contrarian Play

Brexit has proven to be a significant opportunity for contrarian investors. When we look at the one-month chart for the GBP/USD, we see that 2017 saw pretty much an uninterrupted rise in the pound against the greenback to a level of 1.4042 at the time of writing:

Much of this had been due to attention shifting from Brexit to the fact that slower-than-expected interest rate rises in the United States along with rising oil prices are having a negative effect on the currency. Moreover, while rising inflation had been a concern in the United Kingdom, a rising sterling is helping to mitigate this. We see that while inflation rates had been rising sharply in the first half of 2017, this had largely moderated in the latter half of the year:

Back in August, I wrote an article titled, "Why The Pound Could See Pre-Brexit Levels Again". In this article, I made the argument that while inflation had been creeping upwards, the effects of rising exports and consumer spending had offset this and would ultimately propel the pound upwards.

Certainly, this seems to be happening, and the currency could well continue its trajectory up to the pre-Brexit level of 1.45. While I had some concerns about the currency's performance in the aftermath of this, my concerns regarding inflation and growth were unwarranted.

Moreover, the fact that the Bank of England has hinted at further interest rate rises coming serves as an indication that there is a commitment to keep inflation within acceptable limits, but also that the economy can withstand further rate rises without risk of economic growth abating. This is quite a positive sign, and I suspect that there could be further GBP upside in the coming months as a result.

While there was concern over the effects of inflation on growth last year, Brexit does not appear to have led to a significant slowdown in growth as many had been anticipating. In this regard, I see further upside for the pound and take a bullish view on the currency at this time.

