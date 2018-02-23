Summary

Automodular ceased operating as a business in 2016, leaving it with a potential litigation award as a potential catalyst.

The company was also sitting on a cash balance in excess of its market capitalization that could be utilized to facilitate a transaction.

The company has been able to generate upside from both the litigation and cash in the last two months.

HLS Therapeutics, the target of Automodular's RTO, may give investors further upside.

Note that the shares of Automodular are currently halted, pending the reverse merger transaction.