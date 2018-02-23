Not So Optimistic About Deckers Outdoor Any More
About: Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)
by: Maudes Capital
Summary
We almost doubled our money on this name.
In January 2015 the company commenced a buy back program, which does not make sense any more.
The buy back program may be suspended at any time at the Company's discretion.
The company has beaten Wall Street expectations in the last four quarters. Consequently, the market has pushed the share price to 52-week record highs. We should sell now.
Our previous report
On February 21, 2017, we released our first piece on Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK). We noted that the company looked like a great pick. First of all, it was substantially