Xcerra: Merger Failure Is Great News For Investors

Summary

In April 2017, Xcerra agreed to be acquired by a Chinese entity for a price of $10.25/share.

The merger had originally been expected to close by the end of 2017, but the process dragged on while it waited on US regulatory approval, which never happened.

Today after the market close, in conjunction with the release of Q218 earnings, the company announced it was abandoning the merger due to the lack of regulatory approval.

This is actually great news, as the company would have been trading significantly above the merger price by now given its strong fundamentals.

This is a phenomenal buying opportunity that likely will not last long.