Long Ideas | Services | France
Publicis: Valuation Discount Is Unwarranted
About: Publicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY)
by: The Outsider
Summary
Publicis is one of the largest ad agencies in the world.
The industry is facing structural changes due to the shift of ad spending towards online.
Publicis has been one of the fastest companies adapting its business model and is showing good results in the past few quarters.
Despite this, its valuation is cheap compared to its peers the discount should narrow in the near-term.
Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) is currently trading at a discount to its peers that seems unwarranted due to its efforts to adapt its business model to the evolving landscape of the media industry. Publicis'