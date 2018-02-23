The Nasdaq 100 QQQ ETF Continues Consolidation Thanks To Apple, Amazon, Microsoft

Microsoft is the third largest component with a9.11% weighting and is also a component of Diamonds and Spiders.

Apple is the largest component with an 11.34% weighting and is also a component of Diamonds and Spiders.

The Nasdaq 100 Shares QQQ does not have a negative weekly chart thanks to its three largest components.

Friday's closes on Feb. 23 could result in negative weekly charts for the four of the five major equity ETFs, but not the Nasdaq 100 QQQ, which is now the important ETF to follow. This makes the top three components Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) extremely important as they represent 30% of the ETF.

Apple, Amazon and Microsoft have been strong stocks and thus QQQ is not likely to shift to negative this week.

My number one fundamental reason for stock market concern is the unwinding of the Federal Reserve balance sheet. Money-printing through quantitative easing propelled the rally since March 2009 and that's now being reversed. Soon the destruction of money will total $50 billion per month, just when the economy needs that money to fund economic expansion that includes infrastructure spending.

The only way to prevent a bear market for stocks is for the U.S. Treasury to take control of the Federal Reserve balance sheet and use the cash to fund infrastructure.

Let's Explore The Weekly Charts

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF QQQ

The weekly chart for QQQ's ($164.80 on Feb. 22) remains neutral with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $162.46. The 12x3x3 weekly stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 68.47 down from 74.31 on Feb. 16 and 83.66 on Feb. 9 trending below the overbought threshold of 80.00. On Jan. 26 this reading was above 90.00 at 95.18 as a sign of an "inflating parabolic bubble".

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my annual, semiannual and quarterly value levels of $156.14, $154.54 and $150.56, respectively. My monthly pivot is $164.13. Reduce holdings on strength to my weekly risky level of $169.31, which is below the all-time high of $170.95.

The weekly chart for Apple (AAPL)

The weekly chart for Apple will be upgraded to positive if today's close is above the five-week modified moving average of $169.45. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average, also known as the 'reversion to the mean' now at $122.35, last tested during the week of July 1, 2016 when the average was $93.31. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end the week at 49.56 up from 46.09 on Feb. 16.

Given this chart and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my quarterly value level of $164.46, and to reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot of $176.57. I show my semiannual pivot as a magnet at $170.50.

The weekly chart for Amazon (AMZN)

The weekly chart for Amazon has been positive but overbought since the week of Nov. 24. The stock is above its five-week modified moving average of $1,358.07 and well above its 200-week simple moving average at $671.75 and has been above this "reversion to the mean" since the March 2009 low when the average was $55.92. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 82.05 down from 83.11 on Feb. 16, still above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given these charts and analysis, investors were advised on Feb. 2 to be patient and add to positions on weakness to my monthly value level of $1,283.38 which was doable at the Feb. 9 low of $1,265.93. Investors should reduce holdings on strength to this week's risky level of $1,513.28.

The weekly chart for Microsoft (MSFT)

The weekly chart for Microsoft is neutral with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $89.83 and is well above its 200-week simple moving average at $56.98, which is also the "reversion to the mean" last tested during the week of Feb. 1, 2013 when the average was $27.45. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 74.01 down from 78.69 on Feb. 16 and was above the overbought threshold of 80.00 on Feb. 9. The stock was above the 90.00 threshold as an 'inflating parabolic bubble' formation at the Feb. 1 all-time high of $96.07.

Given these charts and analysis, buy Microsoft on weakness to my semiannual, quarterly and annual value levels of $82.83, $79.30 and $70.22, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and weekly risky levels of $93.23 and $94.79, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.