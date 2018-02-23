Quick Picks & Lists | Consumer 

American Axle: The Arrow Is Pointing Up

|
About: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL), Includes: GM
by: Jeff Vande Hey
Jeff Vande Hey
Value, growth at reasonable price, contrarian, portfolio strategy
Summary

American Axle's stock has been beaten up the last three years.

A major customer has pulled back on it's partnership with AXL.

The current valuation is very, very low.

The market appears to have overreacted.

As a value investor, I have been actively interested in American Axle (NASDAQ: AXL) for about a year now. I finally pulled the trigger last Monday when the stock price dropped to $15.19. With the