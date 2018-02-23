Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust: Attractiveness Depends On Position Size
About: Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust (SPPP) (SPPP)
by: DGI Journeyman
Summary
Platinum and palladium are lesser-known precious metals which may offer diversification benefits to any portfolio.
Buyers of physical platinum and palladium have to pay very high premiums to bullion value -- especially for smaller amounts of exposure.
The Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium trust may offer a way for small-time investors to gain exposure to these metals without paying the sky-high premiums associated with physical bullion.
While I mostly focus on dividend investing, I do sometimes step outside of my habitual "DGI" box to look at other investments. One of those non-DGI investment groups that I look at is precious metals.