Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) is a highly diversified company, which owns and operates a group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. The 4 main segments of its operations are:

1- International-Matex Tank Terminals: This segment provides bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils at 10 marine terminals in the United States and 2 marine terminals in Canada. It also provides environmental emergency responses, industrial services, and waste transportation and disposal services. This segment contributes about 47% of MIC's EBITDA.

2- Atlantic Aviation: This segment offers fueling and fuel-related services, de-icing, aircraft parking, catering, and hangar rental services to owners/operators of jet aircraft/commercial, military, freight, and government aviation customers. This segment contributes about 35% of EBITDA.

3- Contracted Power: This is an energy production segment (mostly renewable energy) including electricity through wind, solar, and gas-fired sources, including interests in 6 solar power generating facilities, 2 wind power generating facilities; and gas-fired facility, all in the United States. This segment contributes about 12% of EBITDA.

4- MIC Hawaii: This is basically a utility type gas distribution business that has been in operation since 1904, providing MIC with stable cash flows and contributes about 6% of EBITDA.

So basically, MIC is mostly in the infrastructure business, which is set to see fast growth as the global economy improves. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

More about MIC

MIC is considered to be a high-quality company, with a solid sponsor (the Macquarie Group), in addition to a capable management team. Historically, this is a company with a solid track record:

MIC has hiked its dividend every single quarter since November 2013 (up until yesterday when the company declared its first dividend cut). The dividend grew at a 13.5% CAGR rate during the 5-year period (up to the 4th quarter of 2017). The dividend paid in November 2017 was 10% higher than the dividend paid in November 2016.

MIC has also been historically an outperforming stock, delivering solid returns to shareholders. For example, since January 1, 2010, the stock has strongly outperformed the S&P 500 index and returned 362% (including the effect of the most recent selloff) compared to 186% for the S&P 500 index (SPY) for the same period.

MIC has an investment grade balance sheet.

The company currently has a backlog of approved growth projects valued at approximately $240 million.

MIC has plummeted by 41% Yesterday

MIC plummeted yesterday after the company released its 4th quarter results. The results were good in general:

Revenues were up 7.8% for the year 2017 compared to 2016.

The company achieved a healthy 13.8% increase in free cash flow for the year 2017 compared to 2016.

MIC declared a dividend of $1.44/share for the 4th quarter 2017, or an increase of 1.4% from the 3rd quarter, and a 10% increase compared to the 4th quarter of 2016.

The dividend coverage was at 120% for the year 2018.

There are 3 reasons why MIC shares have plummeted by 41% yesterday:

MIC expects Free Cash Flow produced in 2018 to decline by between 8% and 10% versus 2017. This is because the company is facing some headwinds in its bulk liquids storage segment. Certain heavy oil contracts were not renewed late in the year. Management says that these terminals can be repurposed to handle other commodities. Management decided to cut the dividend to $1.00 per quarter (or $4.00 per year), which represents a 30% reduction in the dividend. There are two reasons for the dividend cut. The first reason relates to the expected decline in Free Cash Flow. The second reason is that the company plans to internally finance new growth projects that will allow it to benefit from the recent tax reforms. MIC was a relatively expensive stock, and stocks that are expensive tend to overreact to bad news. This is why we tend to target stocks trading a low valuations; such stocks usually tend to absorb bad news much better than stocks priced to perfection.

The Bottom Line

MIC is a high quality company with a diversified set of businesses and an investment grade balance sheet. The reduction of 8%-10% in cash flow definitely does not warrant a 41% decline in the stock price. We are currently seeing an overreaction. While the year 2018 looks to be a transition period for the liquids storage business, we note all other business segments appear to be healthy. After the stock has declined, it now yields 10.7%. Based on our estimates, the dividend should have a coverage of at least 140% based on adjusted free cash flow (assuming a 10% decline in free cash flow in 2018 - or - using 90% x $568 million being 2017 adjusted free cash flow, and using the new dividend of $4/share). Valuation using Free Cash Flow: MIC now trades at an attractive valuation of just 6.3 times adjusted free cash flows (Also using the same assumptions above) . Valuation using EV/EBITDA: MIC has guided EBITDA for the year 2018 between $690.0 million and $720.0 million. Using a midpoint of $705 million, we get an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.7 times, which also looks cheap. We think that the dividend cut will fuel future growth without acquiring more debt, and will result in significant tax benefits under the new tax laws. MIC has many MLP-like features without the hassle of a K-1. The company issues 1099 tax forms.

It looks like the price of MIC has overreacted, and created a great entry point for this quality stock. We are buyers at the current price, and recommend that investors take advantage of the huge selloff to lock in the generous yield of 10.7%.

