A Trading Plan - And A Mental Hack - For A Manic Market

I'll also share historical performance of the strategy under different combinations of buy and sell thresholds, and the market conditions that have yielded the best outcomes for this strategy.

In this update, I'll show why results over the past 70 years suggest this strategy is well-positioned to capitalize on the next significant market downturn.

I believe there will be some tremendous investment opportunities in the wake of the next economic downturn – whenever that is. But to take full advantage of these, it will be necessary to get out of the market before things go too far south, and to know when to re-enter the market once it has stabilized – presumably at much lower price levels. That’s a tall order, as it requires being right in terms of both the exit and entry points – which is why many commentators claim that market timing is a “fool’s errand”.

But can the lessons of history provide us with some guidance to help in the development of a profitable approach for getting out of and back into the market? In this update, we’ll look at a strategy that has over time delivered comparable returns vs. a “Buy and Hold” approach, but at much lower risk – one which evidence suggests may be well-positioned to capitalize on a significant market downturn.

The Power of the Moving Average

Famed investor Paul Tudor Jones asserts that:

My metric for everything I look at is the 200-day moving average of closing prices…The whole trick in investing is: “How do I keep from losing everything?” If you use the 200-day moving average rule, then you get out. You play defense, and you get out.

To test Jones’s approach, I looked at daily data on the S+P 500 Index from Yahoo! Finance. This data goes back to the beginning of 1950, so it provides a robust time series. From this data I calculated for each day (starting in October 1950, when we first have 200 days of historical data) the closing price relative to the preceding 200-day moving average of closing prices. Then I tested different buy and sell points based on this ratio. Specifically:

When the day’s closing price relative to the 200-day moving average fell below a certain ratio (the “sell threshold”), the strategy exited the S+P and moved into cash;

When the day’s closing price relative to the 200-day moving average rose above a certain ratio (the “buy threshold”), the strategy invested in the S+P and moved out of cash.

The sell threshold was set at a level equal to or less than the buy threshold; I tested different combinations of sell and buy thresholds over the nearly 70 years of data available. I evaluated these different combinations against three metrics:

Absolute Return: We’d like a strategy that provides returns equivalent to or better than a “Buy and Hold” approach;

Risk: We’d like to see a risk-adjusted return – as reflected in terms of measures such as standard deviation and maximum drawdown – that outperforms a “Buy and Hold” approach;

Overhead: We want to avoid strategies that require excessive trading, both to minimize tax consequences and trading costs, and for “peace of mind”, i.e. we’d like a strategy that enables us to “set it and forget it” as much as possible. After all, for most of us the ultimate purpose of investing is to make our lives easier, isn’t it?

Historical Performance of a Moving Average Strategy

The range of highest returns from different combinations of buy thresholds and sell thresholds is highlighted in yellow in the table below. To keep things simple, we will assume that no returns are earned during periods when the strategy is out of the market1. None of the combinations significantly outperformed a “Buy and Hold” approach over the aggregate 1950-2018 period:

However, these comparable returns from our Moving Average Strategy are achieved at a significantly lower level of risk than a “Buy and Hold” approach entails, as measured by the standard deviation of annual returns:

Similarly, the Maximum Drawdown from our Moving Average Strategy is significantly less than a “Buy and Hold” approach would subject us to:

This next table looks that the average number of trades per year that were required to execute the Moving Average Strategy at different combinations of buy and sell thresholds. When the thresholds are set too close to each other, the number of trades increases, as price movements more often straddle the thresholds. In the case of the “sweet spot” highlighted in yellow, though, the trading activity is negligible:

From these results, it appears that a Moving Average Strategy – with appropriately chosen buy and sell thresholds – may outperform a “Buy and Hold” approach relative to the aforementioned criteria.

To illustrate, we’ll take the average of the cells in the “sweet spot” from the tables above – which yields an annual return of 7.7% with a standard deviation of 13.2%2. If we want to achieve a comparable level of risk (as measured by standard deviation) from a “Buy and Hold” approach, it would be necessary to deploy one-fifth of our portfolio into cash, which would reduce the overall return to 6.0% - a figure significantly lower than the Moving Average Strategy produces3:

Adjusting returns for risk is more than just an academic exercise – given the current levels of overvaluation we are experiencing, the only reason I feel comfortable holding as large a share of my portfolio in equities as I do is because the risk profile of the Moving Average Strategy provides me with downside protection. And being more fully invested allows me a greater opportunity to participate in any forthcoming gains that remain during this secondary bull cycle.

Evaluating the Strategy Under Different Market Conditions

Understanding the performance of a Moving Average Strategy in the aggregate is helpful, but if we want to make best use of it we will need to drill down to see how it has fared under different market conditions. In the examples that follow, we will look at one combination of buy (103% of 200-day moving average) and sell (95% of 200-day moving average) thresholds from our aforementioned “sweet spot”4. Our next table shows the periods (and corresponding S+P Index returns) when the strategy would have been invested, and when it would have been in cash:

The Moving Average Strategy would have yielded positive returns during all but two of the periods in which it was invested – and those two returns were of the single-digit variety, and over fifty years ago. Conversely, during the times we would have been in cash, we would have missed periods of positive returns in most cases, including three in the low double-digit range…but we would also have avoided the brunt of the three worst market downturns in the postwar period.

We’ll next look at graphical representations of the Moving Average Strategy in action during each of the four secular bull and bear markets (defined by peaks and troughs in the S+P Index) we have seen going back to 1950.

Secular Bull: October 1950-January 1966

During the bull market that concluded in early 1966, the Moving Average Strategy underperformed a “Buy and Hold” approach. It was out of the market six times during this period – which was characterized by relatively steady price gains - and the market appreciated during five of these.

Secular Bear: February 1966-July 1982

During the bear market that followed – a time that was marked by fits and starts in terms of price action – the Moving Average Strategy outperformed a “Buy and Hold” approach. It was out of the market eight times over this period; in four of these – most notably during the merciless bear market of 1973-1974 – equities lost ground.

Secular Bull: August 1982-March 2000

Similar to the previous bull market that concluded in early 1966, during the most recent secular bull the Moving Average Strategy underperformed a “Buy and Hold” approach. Given the incessant rise of equities during this period, it was only out of the market on four occasions during this period, but the market gained ground during three of these, most notably in the aftermath of the Russian Financial Crisis of 1998, when the S+P Index rose 16%.

Secular Bear: April 2000-present5

The Moving Average Strategy has significantly outperformed a “Buy and Hold” approach since the market top in early 2000. It has been out of the market five times during this period – and while the market rose during three of these periods, the other two times marked steep declines that took place in conjunction with the recessions of 2001 (when the market was also correcting from the extreme valuations of the late 1990’s) and 2007-2009 (the Great Financial Crisis).

Takeaways and Implications

Until we see obvious evidence that a new secular bull market has commenced – which will likely require valuations significantly lower than those we see today – historical data suggests that a Moving Average Strategy will outperform a “Buy and Hold” approach.

According to Stock Market Sanity’s Equity Valuation Model, at the beginning of the previous two secular bull markets we saw contemporaneous ratios of price relative to the 35-year trend that stood at 0.89 and 0.41(!). The comparable figure stands at 1.53 today. Bottom line is that the market will need to undergo a significant correction before a “Buy and Hold” approach is again warranted, if historical trends are any indication.

The S+P 500 index fell by nearly one-third each time when the Moving Average Strategy would have been in cash during the last two recessions. If this strategy enables us to avoid a similar decline during the next recession, it will have a profound impact on our investment returns over the next ten years.

Practical Considerations

If your investments tend to be correlated with a widely-followed index – such as the S+P 500 – you can use the moving average of that index as the basis for your exit and entry points; however, I prefer to calculate 200 day moving averages for each of my holdings individually and use these as the basis for my exit and entry points. This approach will tend to stagger your moves into and out of the market – which will mitigate the risk of you being on the wrong side of whatever trend subsequently unfolds.

If you buy or sell based on the day’s intraday price rather than its closing price, you will receive a bit more protection against steep increases or decreases in prices during a given trading session that would leave you with less favorable pricing to execute upon at the close. If you execute in the range of the “sweet spot” shown in the previous tables, history suggests that you will see a slight improvement (0.5% or so annualized) in your returns as a result. If your exit and entry points are far enough apart, there should not be a material impact on the number of trades you have to execute. I do not recommend trading based on intraday prices if your entry and exit thresholds are close to each other (difference of 0.02 or less), as you may find yourself trading multiple times during a given day (buying high and selling low) when the market is volatile and near your thresholds.

By placing stop-limit buy and sell orders ahead of time at your desired exit or entry points, you can ensure that you don’t miss a major market move. Here is a formula you can use ahead of each day to calculate your exit and entry points, once you have determined your exit (e.g. 0.96 of 200-day moving average) and entry (e.g. 1.02 of 200-day moving average) thresholds:

Exit/Entry Point = Threshold x Sum of Closing Prices from Previous 199 Days / (200 – Threshold)

For example, if our exit threshold was 0.96, our entry threshold was 1.02, and the sum of the closing prices from the previous 199 days was 995 (i.e. an average price of 5.00), our exit and entry points would be calculated as follows:

Exit Point = 0.96 x 995 / 199.04 = 4.80

Entry Point = 1.02 x 995 / 198.98 = 5.10

Our examples in the tables and graphs above are based on the S+P 500 Index – which does not reflect step-function dividend adjustments; but if you are employing this strategy for an investment that pays a dividend, I recommend that you use dividend-adjusted historical pricing in calculating the 200-day moving average so that you do not trigger a sell threshold simply because your holding has gone ex-dividend. Yahoo! Finance provides dividend-adjusted pricing, but you will want to exercise extra care around the ex-dividend date to ensure that you are using the appropriate pricing.

A Roadmap to Zen in Investing

Behavioral economists speak of loss aversion – the tendency of people to prefer avoiding losses as opposed to acquiring equivalent gains. Some studies suggest that the psychological effect of losses is twice as large as that of gains. This phenomenon can lead people to be too conservative in their investing - and even worse, to react during market downturns in ways that undermine their investing success.

Many commentators believe that the market turbulence we experienced earlier this month will become more commonplace going forward, as we transition to a regime of rising interest rates – so more opportunity for loss aversion to impact your investment strategy. If you adopt a Moving Average Strategy to determine your exit and entry points, I’d like to suggest an alternative approach to valuing your portfolio, if you are particularly loss averse. Rather than using current market prices – as our brokerage statements do – calculate the value of your holdings in terms of the percentage of their 200-day moving average that you have determined to be your exit point6. After all, gains on paper are not “real” until they have been booked.

Because the 200-day moving average is much more stable than the day-to-day swings we see in the equity markets, by valuing your portfolio in this way you will most often see gradual increases in your balance each day you are invested. For example, assume that your portfolio consists of 200 shares of SPY. If you were valuing your portfolio at current market prices, you would have seen ebbs and flows over the past month as indicated in the following graph on the left. Conversely, by valuing based on the 200-day moving average and assuming an exit point equal to 0.96 of this average, you would have instead seen the pattern on the right:

If loss aversion causes you to lose sleep at night, and/or to make decisions based on emotion during market declines (and at some point, we are likely to see a much worse downturn than the one that early February treated us to), you may want to consider this alternative approach to monitoring your portfolio value.

A Few Closing Thoughts

As noted previously, history suggests that the Moving Average Strategy is best suited to periods when the market is susceptible to significant declines – which would include secular bear markets, periods when it is significantly overvalued, and in conjunction with recessions. Someone asked me recently whether defensive measures were really warranted right now, given that there are no signs of a recession on the horizon. During our next update, we’ll look at what history has to say in this regard – specifically, what are the signposts that have reliably signaled a forthcoming recession? What have the “conditions on the ground” been as a recession was commencing? And how has the stock market typically behaved in advance of this?

Notes

1 Given increasing evidence that the bull market in bonds that we have seen for the last 35 years or so may not persist into the future, it would be speculative to use historical patterns to anticipate interest rates during future periods when the Moving Average Strategy will be out of the market – hence the decision to keep things simple. Of course, any returns earned while the strategy was in cash would have yielded a higher overall return than the ones shown in the corresponding table.

2 The fact that results are consistent for each of the cells in the “sweet spot” – and for the cells adjacent to it – increases our confidence that the results we are seeing are not due to circumstances which accrue to the benefit of one specific combination of buy and sell thresholds, and which may not persist into the future.

3 Similar to how we have calculated returns for the Moving Average Strategy, we assume that the cash component of a portfolio that is required under the “Buy and Hold” approach to achieve our target level of risk (standard deviation) does not generate returns. Since the cash portion of the portfolio indicated here (20%) is comparable to the amount of time the Moving Average Strategy would have historically been in cash (25%), the return on cash is generally not material in comparing between the two approaches. Along similar lines, the impact of adjusting for dividends would also be comparable for the two approaches.

4 Other cells in the “sweet spot” – and in the cells adjacent to it – will yield comparable results.

5 Although we are currently in a secondary bull market, I believe it is premature to declare an end to the secular bear market that commenced in April 2000 – at least until we see how the market reacts during the next recession.

6 A few practical considerations…this approach to portfolio valuation is most appropriate when you have adopted a Moving Average Strategy and use your exit threshold as the basis for your valuation. If you are holding fixed income or cash equivalents that you do not plan to trade on a Moving Average Strategy, you would value these holdings at current market prices. Finally, when you reach a buy threshold and make a purchase, you would value this holding at your exit point – and because this is less than your entry point, it will cause a drop in the calculation of your portfolio value. Think of this as a virtual “sales load” that you would recoup if you hold long enough for the exit point to increase to the level at which you made your purchase.

