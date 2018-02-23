Summary

Roper is benefiting from the energy and industrial recoveries, but M&A has skewed the company very much in the direction of software/service-based high-margin recurring revenue.

A lower corporate tax rate is spurring Roper to increase its M&A spending plans and consider selling/spinning off some of its legacy businesses.

Although the valuation on Roper shares looks steep, its relative valuation among multi-industrials is basically in line with recent history.