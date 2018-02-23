Transocean And Ensco, 2 World-Class OSDs At Fire Sale Prices
Summary
Underinvestment by offshore operators over the last three years is coming to an end.
Two Oilfield All-Stars are currently at deep discounts to recent highs.
The rig market is continuing to tighten, and contract length and values are rising.
Transocean and Ensco are in range where the patient investor can profit nicely.
This was previously discussed in my Market Place site, The Daily Drilling Report.
Introduction
I just read through the conference call recap from Transocean (RIG), and I have to tell you that the inflection point (the point where you look back at a missed opportunity