Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/21/18

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/21/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes have started ramping up again and will continue increasing through mid-March. We’re entering another very productive multi-week stretch for following insider transactions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX);
  • Annaly Capital (NLY), and;
  • American Assets Trust (AAT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • None in Top 10.

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • USQ Core Real Estate Fund (USQIX);
  • T-Mobile US (TMUS);
  • Golub Capital (GBDC);
  • Verso (VRS);
  • US Foods Holding (USFD);
  • Shutterfly (SFLY);
  • ServiceNow (NOW);
  • Lear (LEA);
  • Diamondback Energy (FANG);
  • Blackstone (BX), and;
  • Alliance Data Systems (ADS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • BlackRock (BLK), and;
  • Athenahealth (ATHN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating?Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

New Enterprise

BO

Ra Pharm

RARX

JB*

$12,000,000

2

Deutsche Telekom Holding B V

BO

T-Mobile US

TMUS

AB

$7,824,232

3

Perceptive Adv

BO

Motus GI

MOTS

JB*

$5,000,000

4

Rady Ernest S

CB,CEO,BO

American Assets Trust

AAT

B

$3,042,592

5

Immelt Jeffrey R

DIR

Athenahealth

ATHN

B

$996,800

6

Hochman David P

CB,DIR,BO

Motus GI

MOTS

JB*

$575,000

7

Webster William

DIR

Golub Capital

GBDC

B

$279,816

8

Pruden Gary J

DIR

Motus GI

MOTS

JB*

$250,000

9

Henry Matthew P

O

USQ Core Real Estate Fund

USQIX

JB*

$250,000

10

Green Anthony C

LO

Annaly Capital

NLY

B

$242,381

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Simoncini Matthew

CEO,DIR

Lear

LEA

S

$19,013,936

2

Stice Travis D

CEO,DIR

Diamondback Energy

FANG

S

$10,910,873

3

Hill J Tomilson

VCB,DIR

Blackstone

BX

S

$7,863,995

4

Mudrick Capital Mgt

BO

Verso

VRS

S

$6,030,096

5

Black Dwayne A

VP,OO

Shutterfly

SFLY

AS

$5,309,491

6

Heffernan Edward J

CEO,DIR

Alliance Data Systems

ADS

S

$5,141,434

7

Stork Ryan

MD

BlackRock

BLK

S

$3,878,416

8

Hollis Michael L

PR,COO

Diamondback Energy

FANG

S

$3,724,302

9

Lederer John Anthony

DIR

US Foods Holding

USFD

S

$3,279,571

10

Desai Chirantan Jitendra

O

ServiceNow

NOW

S

$3,087,377

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

