Wayfair Grows Revenue And Losses
About: Wayfair Inc. (W), Includes: OSTK
by: Mike Arnold
Summary
Wayfair reported 48% revenue growth in Q4.
Yet while top-line growth accelerates, so does Wayfair's loss-making. The company lost $244.6 million in GAAP net income in 2017.
With only $77 million in working capital entering the year coupled with accelerating advertising spend, Wayfair's financial position is tight heading into 2018.
The company authorized a $200 million share buyback which seems like window dressing for Wall Street given the company doesn't have the financial resources to fully effect the plan.
Wayfair (W) reported fantastic revenue growth in 2017, yet its losses continued to accelerate as well. For the full-year 2017, Wayfair grew revenue by 39.7% to $4.7 billion but still managed to lose