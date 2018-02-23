Wayfair Grows Revenue And Losses

Summary

Wayfair reported 48% revenue growth in Q4.

Yet while top-line growth accelerates, so does Wayfair's loss-making. The company lost $244.6 million in GAAP net income in 2017.

With only $77 million in working capital entering the year coupled with accelerating advertising spend, Wayfair's financial position is tight heading into 2018.

The company authorized a $200 million share buyback which seems like window dressing for Wall Street given the company doesn't have the financial resources to fully effect the plan.