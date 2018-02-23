Filing Season Finds: Thursday, February 22
Summary
- Forget all the "earnings season" analysis you read last month. The real earnings season - annual 10-K filing season - is happening right now.
- On day two, our analysts parsed 72 10-K filings and collected 11,789 data points. In total, they made 1,985 forensic accounting adjustments with a dollar value of $1.7 trillion.
- These adjustments allow us to assess a company’s true earnings and return on invested capital.
For February 21, 2018, our forensic accounting red flag is from an amusement park operator with significant hidden non-operating income.
We pulled this highlight from yesterday's research of 72 10-K filings, from which our Robo-Analyst technology collected 11,789 data points. Our analyst team used this data to make 1,985 forensic accounting adjustments with a dollar value of $1.7 trillion. The adjustments were applied as follows:
- 878 income statement adjustments with a total value of $133 billion
- 788 balance sheet adjustments with a total value of $745 billion
- 319 valuation adjustments with a total value of $842 billion
Figure 1: Filing Season Diligence for Wednesday, February 21st
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings
We believe this research is necessary to fulfill the Fiduciary Duty of Care. Ernst & Young's recent white paper, "Getting ROIC Right", demonstrates how these adjustments contribute to meaningfully superior models and metrics.
Today's Forensic Accounting Needle in a Haystack is for Consumer Cyclical Investors
Analyst Hunter Anderson found an unusual item yesterday in Six Flags' (NYSE:SIX) 10-K.
On page 80, SIX disclosed a $72.9 million reversal of stock-compensation expense. The compensation committee determined that it was unlikely to hit the $600 million modified EBITDA target that would trigger executive stock grants in 2017, so it took a big gain to offset previous recorded stock-option expense. Essentially, the company got a $72.9 million (27% of net income) boost to reported net income for failing to hit its performance target.
This non-operating income misleadingly boosted SIX's reported EPS by 147% in 2017. After this adjustment, our model shows that after-tax operating profit (NOPAT) grew by a much more modest 22%. Failure to adjust for this non-operating item creates the illusion that SIX is growing profits much faster than it truly is.
This article originally published on February 22, 2018.
Disclosure: David Trainer, Hunter Anderson, and Sam McBride receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, sector, style, or theme.
This article was written by
1. Harvard Business School & MIT Sloan prove our fundamental data is superior.
2. Ernst & Young proves the superiority of our financial analytics over Capital IQ & Bloomberg.
3. Indiana Kelly School of Business proves our stock ratings outperform human analysts.
If these prestigious institutions trust us so much that they decided to publish official papers to prove the superiority of our research, then you can safely trust us, too.
New Constructs' clients include investors of all types from quant funds like GSAM who subscribe to proprietary data feeds, advisors and individuals who subscribe to our investment research directly through our website.
David is CEO of New Constructs (www.newconstructs.com). David is a distinguished investment strategist and corporate finance expert. He was a 5-yr member of FASB's Investors Advisory Committee. He is author of the Chapter “Modern Tools for Valuation” in The Valuation Handbook (Wiley Finance 2010).
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.