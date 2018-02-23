Tech Sector Momentum Still Dominates After Market Turbulence

The surge in market volatility earlier this month took a toll far and wide, but tech's leadership endures, based on a set of sector ETFs. A fund that holds a diversified mix of technology shares is trading below its recent highs, but the sector has largely bounced back from the early February correction and continues to dominate in the year-over-year column vs. the rest of the field.

Technology SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLK) is up 29.3% for the year through yesterday's close (Feb. 22), a total return that's comfortably ahead of the second-best performer, Consumer Discretionary SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY), which is ahead by 21.5% for the year-over-year comparison.

Meanwhile, weakness in other sectors is spreading in the wake of