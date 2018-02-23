We placed a small trade in Duke Energy (NYSE:NYSE:DUK) at the back end of January as a weekly swing looked very likely. To cut a long story short, the utility got caught up in the steep correction in stocks at the start of February which resulted in Duke dropping to close at $73 a share. The stock since then has rallied back and is currently well north of $75 a share. We had fourth quarter & full year earnings a few days ago and in my opinion, there was nothing in the report that could have potentially changed our bullish stance. Now that investors have 2017 numbers in full, we may get some renewed attraction towards this stock.

Why? Well the present dividend yield of 4.73% is well ahead of the 3.6% average number in this sector. Furthermore, management decision to extend earnings guidance well beyond 2020 may bring more investors into the fray. This is where the uncertainty seems to be - forward growth numbers. Analysts who follow this stock are predicting steady mid-single digit earnings growth until 2020 but then uncertainty seems to be entering the equation.

However Duke is committed to investing in its future which is why we will see some share dilution this year to improve cash flow. The lack of free cash flows in recent times has been a concern considering many invest in this low beta stock because of the generous dividend income. What I would say on this point is that Duke is backing its growth plan to offset the dilution. As I stated in a previous article, one can't really argue with the 10 year financials for this company. Let's go through its full 2017 income statement to see if our bullish assumption is still intact.

Revenues for the year came in at $23.565 billion - which obviously does not tell us if the company in question is profitable but does inform us of a $822 million increase over 2016 top line numbers. Therefore we are off to a good start. Operating expense came in at $17,812 which was shy of $400 million higher than the previous year. This meant that operating income for 2017 rose to $5.78 billion or $4.57 per share, which was $467 million higher in dollar terms than 2016. All things being equal, this led to an operating margin expansion of 1% in 2017 which came in at 24.5% for the full year.

Therefore with the gross margin of the company surpassing 70% in fiscal 2017, investors should welcome the fact that operating costs did not eat into the gross profit as some had envisaged. Bears will point to the $3.52 billion depreciation cost of the income statement as worrying. This line item grew has grown by almost $500 million over the past two years, well above its average. However, i would urge investors to take more of a long term view. The growth of operating income over the past decade or so has well outgrown the rate at which expense has appeared on the balance sheet. Stay focused on the bigger picture.

The big elephant in the room also with Duke Energy is its debt load. Due to pretty steep acquisitions in recent times, Duke currently has over $96 billion of liabilities on its balance sheet. Its long debt number is around $49 billion and its short term number is $5.4 billion. To get a feel on how these debts are impacting operations, I look at the interest expense number on the income statement.

This line item basically tells us how much the company has to pay on that interest in the form of debt. In 2017, this line item came in at almost $2 billion. Obviously, this number will rise as interest rates go up. However, I feel investors are reading too much into the inflation argument regarding utilities. Yes, we had a rough CPI number in January, which should lead to a hike next month. But with Trump spending at will in the White House, I fail to see how interest rates will rise significantly in the short term.

At present, Duke pays out about 34% of its operating income in interest. Is this on the high side? Yes. However with sentiment in bonds nearing three year lows, I'm expecting a bounce in bonds soon which obviously will suppress yields. Bond yields and Duke have been trading in a significant negative correlation since the start of the year. One bonds bottom, we should see Duke rallying.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Our options trade brings us out to June so we have plenty of time to be right. Long Duke Energy