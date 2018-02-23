Why Rising Rates Aren't A Ticking Time Bomb For Stocks

Equities are still showing undercurrents of weakness after last week’s impressive recovery rally. After plunging just over 10%, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) met resistance at its widely followed 50-day moving average and has been able to decisively overcome this benchmark since first encountering it last week. The SPX has pulled back a bit in the last three trading sessions, but not significantly, as the bulls and bears fight it out for control of the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend. In this commentary we’ll examine the market’s No. 1 worry right now – namely rising interest rates – as I make the case that the impact of higher rates on stocks will eventually be mitigated by other, more dominant factors.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

An ongoing concern confronting investors since late last month when the sell-off began has unquestionably been the fear of rising interest rates. Already rising rates are making an impact on the U.S. savings rate, if recent statistics are to be believed. In the fourth quarter of 2017, American reduced their savings rate to just 2.4% of income, according to data provided by the St. Louis Fed. This is down from 4.1% a year ago and is a concern for many analysts, including Stephanie Pomboy of MacroMavens. Pomboy recently pointed out that the cost of servicing debt has increased by $62 billion through Q3 2017, which doesn’t account for the latest rise in interest rates. She further estimates an additional $75 billion increase in debt service for 2018.

As the above consideration makes apparent, rising rates do have a definite and immediate impact on consumers and businesses alike. The following graph compares the progression of the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) with that of the S&P 500 Index. There’s no denying the negative effect that accelerating rates have had on stocks, at least in the short term. For that reason, investors’ fear over rising rates can’t be blithely dismissed (although there are certainly mitigating factors which we’ll take up later in this commentary).

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Indeed, the fear of rising rates has been underscored almost continually since last month when rate-sensitive bond funds and REIT stocks began showing up in increasing numbers on the daily list of NYSE new 52-week lows. For most of the last several trading sessions there have been more than 40 stocks making new lows, which is well above what's considered a normal, healthy number. On Thursday there were 80 new lows compared with only 32 new highs, which meant that the new high-low differential turned negative for the first time since Feb. 13. This is another sign that the stock market remains internally unsettled and in need of much improvement before the next extended rally phase of the longer-term bull market commences.

As previously emphasized, the 52-week highs and lows are of paramount importance to any discussion of the stock market’s present condition. For if there's a negative hi-lo differential (i.e. more stocks making new lows than new highs), the implication is that the incremental demand for equities among serious investors is declining which is never a good thing for the broad market outlook. This is why it’s imperative that stocks making new 52-week highs outnumber by a healthy margin (ideally 3:1 or greater) the new lows, and further that the new lows remain under 40. Until this relationship is observed investors would do well to scale back their purchases of equities and wait for a more propitious entry point for initiating new long positions.

Normally when we discuss the importance of the highs and lows, only the quantitative aspects of this measure are considered. That is, how many stocks are making new highs compared with new lows? But it can also be quite helpful to consider the qualitative aspects of the 52-week highs-lows. By that I mean which sectors and industries are responsible for the new highs and lows. In recent weeks there have been an extraordinary number of income-oriented funds and equities, and especially municipal bond funds, populating the new 52-week lows list. This is obviously a result of the concern among investors that rising interest rates will wreak havoc on these types of securities, thus resulting in widespread liquidation. While these income-oriented securities may not have a direct bearing on the stock market, the fact that so many of them are making new 52-week lows on the NYSE is enough of a problem to create a negative undercurrent for the broad market. Thus my continued caution to investors that until we witness a diminution of the new 52-week lows on the Big Board equities in general will continue to face strong headwinds in the near term.

The intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook for equities is still quite promising, however. As discussed in detail in my previous commentary, the longer-term momentum of stock market breadth and cumulative volume indicates that equities remain in strong hands with no signs of a major distribution campaign underway among informed “smart money” investors. In spite of the recent correction the outlook for earnings growth is still very strong. As Dr. Ed Yardeni pointed out in his latest blog posting, S&P 500 earnings estimates for 2018 have been “soaring” during the latest earnings reporting season. He further stated that industry analysts “have been getting guidance by corporate managements on the very positive impact of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act (TCJA)” on their earnings. Observed Yardeni: “Over the past nine weeks since TCJA was enacted, the 2018 consensus earnings estimate for the S&P 500 has increased by $11.21 per share from $146.26 to $157.47. That’s a 7.7% increase.”

Source: blog.yardeni.com

Jay Bowen, President and CEO of Bowen Hanes, concurs. He foresees a low-double digit increase in corporate profits in 2018 for earnings per share of $148 to $152 for the S&P 500. He believes stock returns will approximate earnings growth in the coming year and that returns of 10%-15% are possible, based on the assumption that we’re still in the early stages of a capital-spending-led growth cycle. In other words, strong earnings momentum, capital spending, and the other positive impacts of the TCJA will converge in the coming months to nullify the impact of higher interest rates.

Dr. Yardeni elsewhere describes the stock market’s recent reaction to increasing rates a “tightening tantrum” partly in response to higher Treasury yields and partly in response to the increased Fed funds rate. According to LPL Financial, however, it has only been when the 10-year Treasury bond yield has exceeded 5% that equities have come under sustained selling pressure. The implication of LPL’s historical study of the interest rate/S&P 500 relationship is that with the 10-year yield currently at 2.93% and well below the 5% mark, rising bond yields need not upend the stock market’s longer-term forward progress.

Once the stock market has completely digested the recent rate-related selling pressure which has plagued it since January, we should see a full recovery based on the market’s strong technical and fundamental longer-term backdrop. For now, though, conservative investors should continue to wait for further improvement in the new 52-week highs-lows discussed here before establishing major new long positions. I also recommend building watch lists of stocks and ETFs showing exceptional relative price strength (vs. the SPX) for when the final low is confirmed. Investors also can maintain their core long-term positions as the market's fundamental position and dominant longer-term trend both remain positive.