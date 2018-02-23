Call Options For Dividend Investors

Not all investors share the same goals - some are looking for share price gains, some are seeking capital preservation, and some want to generate income. The last group mainly consists of those that are living of their investment income (e.g. retirees) and those that want to generate income that can be redeployed into investments.

For income investors, bonds and (primarily) dividend stocks are key components for their portfolios, as those lead to recurring interest/dividend payments. This is why we often recommend the Dividend Aristocrats, a select group of 53 companies in the S&P 500 Index, with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 53 Dividend Aristocrats here.

In addition to owning stocks directly, an often overlooked additional way to generate income is via option strategies. This article will analyze how dividend investors can profit from call option selling.

What Are Options?

An option is a contract that allows the buyer of the option to purchase (or sell) an asset (e.g. a stock) at a specific price during a specific time. There are different types of options, the most important ones being call options (those allow the buyer of the option to purchase an asset) and put options (those allow the buyer of the option to sell an asset).

The one who has bought the option contract is not obliged to exercise the option and will thus only do so if it is beneficial to do so. Since the buyer of the option has gained a lot of flexibility and potential for profits, the seller of the option gets the so-called premium. This is the price the option contract has been sold for. An option contract whose underlying asset is a stock always is valid for 100 shares of the specified company.

Let's look at an example:

(Seeking Alpha)

A call option contract for shares of Coca-Cola (KO) with a strike price of $45 that expires next January currently trades for a price (premium) of $2.74. This means that someone who purchased such a contract (covering 100 shares) would have to pay $274 to the seller of the contract. In return, the buyer of the option would be allowed to purchase 100 shares of Coca-Cola at $45 each at any time through January 18, 2019.

The purchaser of the option would only exercise the option if it is beneficial to do so, i.e. if the share price of Coca-Cola rises above $45 during that time frame (option would be in the money). Otherwise, buying shares on the market would be cheaper.

Since the buyer of the option has paid $2.74 per share for the option, he only breaks even if shares of Coca-Cola rise above $47.74 (not including transaction costs).

Buying call options is thus a way to speculate on big share price gains, if that speculation is successful the buyer of the option can generate high returns due to his investment being leveraged. There is, however, a significant chance that the option expires without being in the money, in that case, the buyer of the option contract has lost 100% of the invested dollars. Buying call options thus is not viable for risk-averse investors, and not very suitable for income investors in general.

Selling Call Options

There is, however, another way for income investors to utilize call options. Since an option contract always has a buyer and a seller, investors can also choose to become the seller of a call option contract. In that case, they become the so-called option writer.

Call options can be written for stocks investors hold shares of (covered option writing) as well as for stocks that an investor does not own (naked option writing). The second approach leads to significant (potentially unlimited risk) and is thus not a good idea for most investors.

The first approach, covered call option writing, does not lead to additional risk, though, but can vastly increase an investors income from the shares held anyways. Since sellers of options receive the premium, investors can repeatedly sell option contracts for the shares they own for an additional stream of income.

In the above example (option contract for Coca-Cola), investors would generate the following income over the coming 11 months:

- February 2018: option premium of $2.74 per share for total proceeds of $274

- March 2018: dividend payment of $0.39 per share for total proceeds of $39

- June 2018: dividend payment of $0.39 per share for total proceeds of $39

- September 2018: dividend payment of $0.39 per share for total proceeds of $39

- December 2018: dividend payment of $0.39 per share for total proceeds of $39

In total, the investor would thus bag $430 from his investment ($4500), for an income yield of 9.6% (or 10.5% annualized). This looks like a quite compelling income generation potential, as this is more than three times the 10-year treasury yield and about three times as much as Coca-Cola's dividend yield.

Possible Outcomes Of Selling A Covered Call Option

The $45 call option currently is out of the money (barely), but if Coca-Cola's share price rises, it gets in the money and shares might get called away. There are different outcomes of selling a covered call option that we should look at:

- Share price does not rise enough for the option to be in the money. In that case, the option expires without being exercised. The investor who sold the option contract keeps the shares and can repeat the process.

- Share price does rise above the strike price: In that case, the option can be exercised, and the shares the investor holds (in our example 100 shares of Coca-Cola) could be called away. The investor would receive the defined price ($45 per share, or $4,500 in total) from the buyer of the option. Options usually are not exercised at the first time share prices rise above the strike price, but in most cases, only shortly before the option expires. It is, however, possible for shares to get called away at any time before the expiry date.

What This Means For Writers Of Covered Call Options

Selling covered call options can lead to shares getting called away, investors thus should take a look at the implications. If an investor holds shares that he does not want to see called away under any circumstances, option selling is not an opportune move.

If shares get called away, that could also trigger capital gains taxes, depending on where shares are held and at what price they were originally bought. These are things investors should factor in before they make a decision to utilize the above strategies.

There is also one downside to selling covered call options: Investors cap their potential capital gains. Selling covered call options does not lead to increased downside risk, but the potential upside is limited once call options are sold (until they expire).

In our example, it would theoretically be possible that an entity like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) makes a bid for Coca-Cola of $60 per share. In that scenario, share prices would rise close to $60, and the option would surely get exercised. The buyer of the option would have made a lot of money, whereas the seller of the option would have missed out on almost all of the gains. Instead of ~$16 per share (share price gains plus dividends), his gains would be capped at roughly $4.30 per share.

Investors who believe that a certain stock will rise significantly thus should avoid selling call options as that would limit their upside. Selling covered call options thus is not a sure-win way that will always lead to the best outcome. It is, however, a strategy that can increase the guaranteed income whilst the downside is that the potential upside is limited. Covered option sellers thus take a smaller guaranteed gain instead of a possible, but in no way guaranteed, big gain.

For investors that are aiming for income generation, e.g. because this is how they pay for their livelihood, covered call option selling can be a smart strategy that works well for their goals.

Choosing Among All The Options

For every stock, there are many options that differ in their expiration date as well as in their strike price. Each combination of strike price and expiration date offers a different premium, but in general, premiums follow some rules:

- For a certain stock, the call options with a lower strike price have a higher premium. This is quite obvious as smaller share price gains are required for the option to get into the money. Call options with a lower strike price also have a higher chance of getting exercised - i.e. a higher chance/risk of shares getting called away.

- Shares with a longer duration (expiration date is farther away) have a higher option premium (all else equal). Shares have a longer time to move above the strike price, thus the chance of the option getting into the money is higher.

We can thus summarize that in general, options with a lower strike price and a longer duration offer a higher premium. This does, however, not factor in that options with a shorter duration expire sooner, thus another option contract can be sold relatively soon.

(Seeking Alpha)

When we look at the option chain for Coca-Cola, we see that the call option that expires in a month with a strike price of $45 offers a $0.72 premium. This clearly is less than the $2.74 an investor would receive from the option with the same strike price that expires in 11 months.

When we look at the premium relative to the time until the option expires, the shorter-duration option looks better, though: If an investor would get $0.72 every month for 11 months, his total proceeds would be $7.92.

It thus can make sense to focus on shorter-duration options, although this means more transaction costs and more time investment (looking for the right option contract and setting up trades once a month versus ~once a year).

Depending on their goals and the time they wish to invest, investors thus should look for the best combination for their respective situation. This includes the following questions:

- How much time do I want to commit?

- How high are my transaction costs when I make X number of trades a year?

- How high is the risk of shares getting called away when I choose strike price Y and expiry date Z?

The Best Stocks For Call Option Writing

The value of an option can be calculated with the Black-Scholes Model, which states that the value (and thus also the price) is dependent on the underlying volatility. Stocks that are volatile thus have options with higher premiums, whereas stocks that are not volatile offer lower option premiums (all else equal).

Covered call option selling thus is most lucrative when done with volatile stock. Investors can look for stocks with a high beta, which measures the price movements relative to an index.

This does, for example, include AbbVie (ABBV), which is a widely-held stock for its dividend income. Shares of AbbVie do not only offer a 3.3% dividend yield and high growth rates, but they also have a very high beta (1.54), which means that option premiums are sizeable. Franklin Resources (BEN) is another income stock which is very volatile (beta of 1.64) and thus offers high option premiums.

Investors should, however, not buy shares of a company just because it has a high beta. It makes sense to look through one's portfolio to identify the stocks one already owns where option selling would be most lucrative.

Final Thoughts

Some investors are aiming for share price gains, for those call option selling is not interesting at all. For those who want a consistent income stream flowing their way, covered call option selling can be a viable idea though, as the downside is limited to capped upside potential and the risk of shares getting called away.

When choosing the right combination of underlying stock, expiry date and strike price the chance of shares getting called away can be minimized, and investors can bag a solid additional income nevertheless.

Coca-Cola, AbbVie, and Franklin Resources are all Dividend Aristocrats. Buying high-quality Dividend Aristocrats like these, when they are undervalued, is a time-tested way to generate excellent returns. Dividend Aristocrats aren't often undervalued, but when they are, investors should take advantage. This is why we created our service Undervalued Aristocrats--to provide actionable buy and sell recommendations on some of the most undervalued dividend growth stocks around. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, ABBV, BRK.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.