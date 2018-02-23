Dis-United Technologies?

We probably will not hear much more about this proposal until the disposition of Rockwell Collins is clear. But whether that deal succeeds or not, separating these businesses now seems likely.

This will be a logical step if the Rockwell Collins acquisition succeeds, and if accomplished via IPOs, it could help finance the deal.

When it became clear last August that United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) intended to acquire Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL), it was natural to speculate that the acquisition might be a precursor to United Technologies splitting itself in three. Assuming, for the sake of argument, that the combined group will not be forced to sell businesses to obtain regulatory approval for the deal (an assumption that I am by no means willing to make except for the sake of argument), the group would be rather unbalanced.

Based on the companies’ twelve month revenue to December 31, 2017 – Rockwell Collins is on a September 30 fiscal year – jet engines and aerospace would contribute 56.1% of total revenue.

The business profiles of Otis and UTC Climate are quite distinct from each other, and that's not to mention how different they are from the Pratt & Whitney and the UTC/Rockwell Collins aerospace activities. Each would be somewhat orphaned in the combined group. So it comes as no great surprise to learn that United Technologies is considering hiving them off.

As market leaders in their respective businesses, with strong international franchises, Otis and UTC Climate could easily be spun off. Each is a sizable business in its own right, and largely autonomous, with a full management structure already in place.

If United Technologies is able to complete the acquisition of Rockwell Collins goes ahead, it will have taken on considerable debt. Consequently, if it does decide to split itself up, it would probably do so through IPOs rather than tax-free distributions. It is likely that UTC Climate would go public as ‘Carrier.’

I think it is unlikely that we will hear much more on this topic until the Rockwell Collins acquisition closes – assuming that it does. But if it does not, tax-free distributions are not inconceivable. United Technologies would then be in a rather awkward position vis á vis its shareholders, and throwing them bones in the form of spin-offs and rebuilding a strategy around a dedicated aeronautics business might be the best way forward for it.

Merger Update

As I discussed in an earlier article, the United Technologies/Rockwell Collins deal structure is somewhat unusual. It is more complicated than the "headline" bid of $140 suggests. The transaction is for cash and shares, but for a dollar value of shares rather than a specified number of them. If the acquisition closes, Rockwell Collins shareholders will receive $93.33 per share in cash and a fraction of a United Technologies share valued at $46.67, based on the prevailing United Technologies price at the time. But if United Technologies is trading at or below $107.01, Rockwell Collins' shareholders will receive 0.43613 United Technologies shares, resulting in a consideration less than $140. If United Technologies' shares are trading at or above $124.37, Rockwell Collins' shareholders will receive 0.37525 United Technologies shares, resulting in a consideration greater than $140.

United Technologies closed at $133.58 on February 22nd. There can, of course, be no guarantee that it will remain at this price or even above the $124.37 upper limit of the price collar: it closed as low as $122.21 on February 9th. But its recovery has been convincing (aided by a 3.34% gain when news of the possible spin offs became public) and it seems appropriate to analyze the deal in terms of the more generous pricing:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.