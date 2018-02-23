Teranga Gold's (TGCDF) CEO Richard Young on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Teranga Gold Corp CDA (OTCQX:TGCDF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Trish Moran - Head of Investor Relations

Richard Young - President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Chawrun - Chief Operating Officer

Navindra Dyal - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Paul Manor - Individual Investor

John Tumazos - Very Independent Research

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Teranga Gold’s Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2017. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. Your host for today is Trish Moran, Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Moran, please go ahead.

Trish Moran

Thank you and good morning everyone. Before we get started, as a reminder, I’d like to ask everyone to please view slide 2 of our slide presentation, which is posted on our website, to view our cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements and the risk factors pertaining to these statements.

The agenda for today’s call is outlined on slide 3. Teranga’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Young will begin the call with his thoughts on our accomplishments for 2017 and outline the key events we are looking forward to in 2018. Paul Chawrun, our Chief Operating Officer will speak to our operational performance and Navin Dyal, our CFO, will provide an overview of our financial results for the quarter and full year. We also have David Mallo, our VP of Exploration with us today to answer any questions you have.

And now over to Richard.

Richard Young

Thank you, Trish, and thank you everyone for joining us to discuss our 2017 fourth quarter and our full year financial and operating performance. We appreciate you taking time to dial-in. With that, let’s begin on slide 5. As most of you know, we have a clear vision for Teranga to become the next multi asset mid-tier gold producer in West Africa. Our goal is ambitious. But we are away to achieving it and the process setting the stage for sustained growth and value creation.

We are a very different company that we were just 12 months ago. We’re transitioning from a single asset, single jurisdiction company to a diversified West African Gold Producer with a reserve base of nearly 4 million ounces and growing plus and exciting pipeline of organic growth. We have a clear and achievable path towards mid-tier production status and we are focused on execution.

Turning to slide six, at the outset of every year, we set forth a list of important milestones for investors to look for. And I’m pleased to say that we are checking off all the boxes. In 2017, we achieved record production from our flagship Sabodala mine in Senegal. We also extended Sabodala's mine line to 2031 and increased reserves, production and most importantly free cash flow from the mine.

Last September, we announced a positive feasibility study for our Wahgnion Project previously Banfora and Burkina Faso and we’re looking at close to project finance facility and commence mill construction in the second quarter. We had very successful 12 months with the drill pad across our portfolio of mines projects in West Africa, particularly at Golden Hill which is our most advance exploration property.

Turning to slide seven, 2018 is setting up to be another exciting year for us. In addition to achieving annual production guidance Sabodala, the focus this year will be on the relocation of village that sits at the top of our Niakafiri deposit, which is our largest deposit on the mine license. With respect to Agno, the second quarter is an important for us as we complete project financing and begin mill construction. In addition, we expect to have a reserve update by midyear followed by an updated 43101 tech report.

Golden Hill is our top exploration priority for 2018, we have already issued one exploration update on a month ago and there are more to come. This project is moving along rapidly and we anticipate an initial resource estimate by year-end.

Finally, in terms of news flow we’re looking for to keeping you inform of our progress in Cote d'Ivoire including Afema, the most recent acquisitions to our portfolio and with that I’ll turn it over to Paul now.

Paul Chawrun

Thank you, Richard. So, let’s turn to slide nine. 2017 was a very rewarding year for Teranga in Senegal we achieved record gold production of 233,000 ounces coming in well above the higher end of our guidance range, tonnes mined in excess of 40 million tonnes and a record throughput of over 4.2 million tonnes of ore processed. We also achieved a mined ore grade exceeding our guidance of 3.48 grams per tonne, this was primarily as a result of matching or exceeding reserves reconciliation and all of our core operating pits.

As you can see from slide 10, unit costs were at the mid or lower end of our guidance despite the creeping yield prices and a stronger euro. Our continues improvement program has matured over the last two years, however we expect to continue to improve our operating productivity and implement additional cost reductions measures throughout the year.

Turning to slide 11. As Richard mentioned, we’ve filed an updated 42-101 technical record for Sabodala last summer, which showed an improve mine plant. With an additional 400,000 ounces in reserves and a five-year production profile starting this year of over 200,000 ounces per annum for a total of $230 million in free cash flow.

As part of our ongoing rate control processes and conservative resource modeling near surface during the 18 months through June 30, 2017 total ore tonnes mine at all deposits were 19% higher than the reserve models and this resulted in a 20% positive variance and total mine ounces as reflected in the updated Sabodala technical report.

So, this trend has continued during the second half of 2017, resulting in production exceeding the higher end of our guidance range that will allow us the benefit of developing the high-grade stock file at year-end. This de-risks our operations and provides flexibility in decision making with a continuous quarterly production profile.

Turning now to slide 12. Let’s talk about the Wahgnion, previously Banfora, our second mine. The early work construction has begun with initial bulk civil works for the permanent camp mined services and plant areas in progress. The plant construction has been awarded to Lycopodium with an EPCM based arrangement.

The key large vendor packages have in awarded and detailed of engineering has been initiated. This puts us on track to begin mill construction in the second quarter once the financing facility has been finalized. We completed the 73,000-meter infield drilling program late last year and have presently incorporated these results into an updated resource and reserves estimate by mid-year.

Design to convert inferred resources, we anticipate achieving a conversion rate of between 25% and 50% thereby improving the economics of the project. The first four is targeted for the end of year 2019 at which time we expect to increase our annualize production to approximately 350,000 ounces

Moving now to slide 13. Situated on the Hounde Belt an area well-known for gold discoveries, Golden Hill is shaping up to be one of the best exploration projects in West Africa. In just one-year, Golden Hill is at three gold discoveries and produced a series of high grade near surface drill results at the first five prospects. All of these prospects are located within approximately 5 kilometers from a central point. A couple of weeks ago, we issued another round of good results for Golden Hill. Our most advanced prospect is called Ma a 2.5-kilometer-long suite of gold hosted structural features displaying excellent hole to hole correlation along trend and at debt.

We also have Jackhammer Hill, our latest high-grade discovery and two other promising targets Peksoun and C-Zone, which we just added to our list of advanced targets. Golden Hill is moving very quickly and the plan is to put out an initial resource for our most advanced prospects by year-end. As well, our preliminary metallurgical test work program is underway and baseline environmental studies are planned for later this year. We are very excited by how quickly Golden Hill is coming together.

Our exploration budget for 2018 is outlined on slide 14. Currently, we expect to spend the majority of our dollars in Burkina Faso including about 8 million at Golden Hill. A little more than 3 million is earmarked for CA´te d'Ivoire where we’re going to start drilling activity and preliminary work at Dianra and begin work at our new joint venture of Afema. 2018 is going to be a very busy year at Teranga.

Now over to Navin.

Navindra Dyal

Thank you, Paul. 2017 finish strong number delivering strong revenue and path full and achieving costs well within our projected guidance ranges. Let’s take a look at the fourth quarter and full year and more detail starting on slide 16. As expected, we finish with the strong fourth quarter of revenue that exceeded last year. Driven by an increase in gold sales and higher gold prices revenue grew by 58% and 8% for the quarter and year respectively.

Moving now to slide 17. Across the board, it was a high-performance year for Teranga with all of our per ounce cost metric either firmly beating guidance as we did the cash costs or falling well within our guided ranges. Improving costs either through reducing growth costs or by increasing the efficient use of our equipment is an ongoing priority for our team. For example, I 2017, we improved availability and utilization rate of our mobile equipment by working closely with our supplier. In that results improved equipment productivity, raw material moved and lower costs.

Turning to our profit metric on slide 18. EBITDA for the 3 and 12 months periods were 26.6 million and 95.3 million respectively both solid figures. Earning distributable to shareholders for the 3 and 12 months periods with 5.6 million and 31.9 million respectively well up from the prior year period. Higher earnings in the current year were mainly driven by lower income tax benefit. Now, determining income tax spend for our West African operation, income subject to pack calculated using the local currency which has packed to the Euro, while the punch of reporting credits uses the US dollar.

Now, as the result our income tax calculations are effective by fluctuations in the euro to the US dollar exchange rate. In 2017, a strengthening euro led to unrealized foreign exchange losses which are deductible with the turning of the income tax while in the prior year period a weakening euro led to foreign exchange gain and higher investment.

Slide 19 presents our net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter and for the year. The current year operating cash flow was driven by higher revenues while in the prior year period, we paid over $17 million in royalties as we lead from payment annually to a quarterly.

Likewise, the year was strong at $71 million property cash flow was 60% higher than the prior year. As a result of our strong cash flow, we ended with $80 million in the bank an increase of about $15 million from the end of the third quarter. To minimize gold price volatility on our cash flow during construction at Wahgnion, we have essentially hedged half of our production at Sabodala 187,500 ounces for the next seven quarter at an average price of $13.40 per ounce. We have much flexibility with these hedges in terms of timing and method of settlement.

In terms of where we are in the financing process, we mandated a leading lending institution last fall for a net of $150 million project finance facility. Technically due diligence is now complete and legal due diligence is expected to be completed in the coming week. We expect to receive a commitment letter shortly and are targeting a financial close in the second quarter. Build the further details of the facility once received the letter. Combined with our cash on hand and free cash flow from our flagship Sabodala mine, we expect to have sufficient financial resources to bring our second gold mine in to production without the need for issuing equity.

Finally, let’s move to slide 21, which outlines our full year guidance for 2018. We are at a point of Sabodala's mine line where we expect to be very consistent for the next five years. In terms of 2018 production, our range is 210,000 to 225,000 ounces, we anticipate production will be an access of that forecast at the current 43-101. Our cost should be consistent base on higher fuel prices and the strengthening euro which is why our all stating cost range for 2018 is slightly higher than 2017.

Now that excludes the growth capital for Wahgnion which is estimated to be $30 million up to the point when mill construction starts. And while we haven’t broken it down by the year, we have said that we expect Sabodala free cash flow to be approximately $90 million over the next two year for 2018 and 2019. Overall, we’re in a strong position heading into this very exciting year.

Now, operator you may open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Paul Manor an Individual Investor. One moment, your line is open.

Paul Manor

Yes, can you hear me? I’m sorry. Just I was wondering in terms of your hedging what you just announce for Sabodala is about -- that is on top of what you have, had hedged previously at 13/30 an ounce?

Navindra Dyal

Hi Paul, it’s Navin here. No. That’s in aggregate. So, we’ve added to that production in January of this year. And so, in aggregate for the next 7 quarters, it’s 187,500 ounces at 13.40 per ounce.

Paul Manor

Okay. Do you intend to do more hedging?

Navindra Dyal

Not at this point. Really what we’re trying to accomplish is to two hedge and provide more [indiscernible] around our revenue during the construction period for Wahgnion. And so that’s why we’re only done it for the next 7 quarters. But we’ll continue to look at the gold price and essentially, we’re going to fix it at the 187,500 ounces for the construction period. We’re not going to be looking for more hedging beyond that.

Paul Manor

Good.

Richard Young

Just a little bit of background. So, lenders are using 1,150 spot gold price or in determining Sabodala cash flow. So, by virtue pf locking in this hedge on half of our production, it puts us in a position whereby the lender does not require equity as part of our build for Wahgnion and it’s all about minimizing dilution for shareholders.

Operator

Your next question comes from John Tumazos of Very Independent Research. Your line is open.

John Tumazos

Could you walk us through sort of the timeline, which year build lagging on, how much out of costs with Golden Hill, the third one which you should build that, what's the capital cost, what are the candidates to be the next projects after possibly Golden Hill?

Richard Young

John, thank you. So Wahgnion is actually now in construction, no construction will start in the second quarter. And then we would expect first four in Q4 of next year. In terms of the next one-up, it is Golden Hill, we are moving Golden Hill through maiden resource by the end of this year. And we believe that we continue to get the results we’ve perceived over the past year to that exploration program that with the money that we’ve committed $8 million for this year we will be in a position to have. Because we got both grade it’s open pit near surface, it’s just about making sure we get enough tons. So, with this drill program, we expect to be there, that would allow us to move Golden Hill in the PA and feasibility study next year, which would then allow us potentially assuming the economics work out to be able to move Golden Hill in to construction in late 2020.

And then as we look at CA´te d'Ivoire we would target looking to build a large-scale project as early as 2022 and that could be Afema or Guitry. But we may in fact, we building a smaller scale oxide project at Afema in probably 2020. So, there are a number of projects that we’ve gone in the pipeline and it’s all about some lining those up and executing as Paul mentioned and as more focused on.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. There are no further questions at this time. I will return the call to Mr. Richard Young, President and CEO.

Richard Young

Well, thank you. And again 2017 is going to be a pivotal year for us. And we see ourselves as both a value and a growth story, a value story when you look at our balance sheet and free cash flow Sabodala is generating and the growth story with Wahgnion and our other organic growth projects moving forward.

As we move into these new jurisdictions we will continue to focus on our strong social license and helping our host communities to achieve their goals. And we’re back stop by David Memran, David is our largest shareholder with 22% of the company and he also a Director. He has been back out in terms of buying as we’ve been in the black period as we complete our year-end reporting. So, with year-end reporting now complete, David will be free to move back into the market and continue with his normal course purchase program. And so more to come for us, so please stay tune. And if you have any further questions, please get either by a call. Thank you very much for participating today. Have a great weekend.

Operator

This concludes our conference call for today. Please disconnect your lines and have a good day.