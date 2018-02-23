A surprising thing happened to Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on the way to destruction by Amazon (AMZN) after the purchase of Whole Foods. The company is back to thriving in the fresh and organic grocery business. The stock remains a logical growth story to own on dips as Sprouts reduces the risk of buying via large stock buybacks.

Big Comp Rebound

A big key to the investment thesis is that Sprouts just isn't in the price league of Whole Foods. No matter the discounts offered at Whole Foods due to Amazon, the average item is far above the price of the more cost-conscious consumer at Sprouts.

So despite some weakness heading into the Amazon takeover of Whole Foods last August, Sprouts rebounded with Q3 and Q4 comp sales growth at an impressive 4.6% rate.

Source: Sprouts Farmers Market investor deck

The data points to more issues with deflation in food pricing and industry promotions than any impact from Amazon entering the organic sector. Sprouts went through a similar period back in '09/'10 where comps struggled to stay positive before eventually rebounding as food deflation ran its course.

Source: Sprouts Farmers Market investor deck

Buy Alongside The Company

As the stock rebounded from trading below $18 when the Whole Foods deal closed to over $28 to start 2018, investors got the reminder of not overly obsessing when a well-run company goes through the normal cycle of weak comps. In the case of Sprouts, the grocery chain even provided the added benefit of share buybacks to limit the downside risk in the stock.

The company bought 9.7 million shares for $203 million during 2017. Not a bad amount for a company with a $3.5 billion market cap. The net payout yield (dividend yield + net stock buyback yield) was even in the 10% range for a good portion of last year.

SFM Stock Buybacks (TTM) data by YCharts

The good news is that the BOD approved another $350 million share buyback bringing the total authorized to $447 million. The bad news is that the company pulled back on the buyback as the stock rebounded in Q4. Sprouts started the year buying another 1.2 million shares for $30 million, but the activity was generally muted as the stock rebounded above $25.

For this reason, investors should look to buy the next dip in the stock due to the inevitable Amazon scare down the road. Over the last two years, Sprouts has had multiple scares that have sent the stock down multiple points in days, not to mention the couple of periods where the stock traded far below $20.

The key to the next dip is that one knows the company is purchasing stock and that Sprouts has plenty of growth ahead. The natural and organic grocer expects to add 30 stores in 2018 for unit growth in excess of 10%. The store count will only top 300 this year leaving plenty of growth ahead.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Sprouts remains a strong performer in the face of the Amazon threat. The stock isn't exceptionally cheap trading at 18x forward EPS estimates. Therefore, the recommendation is to buy the next Amazon-induced dip knowing the company is buying alongside you.