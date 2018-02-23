Improving Hulu Will Cause Disney's Stock Price To Spike

Hulu can be improved by simplifying its plans, differentiating itself from broadcast TV, and offering incentives to new subscribers.

Once Disney acquires Fox, it will have controlling interest in Hulu and the ability to revitalize the aging streaming service.

Disney (DIS) closed at an all time high of $121.69 back in August 2015. Since then, it’s been trading sideways. According to their most recent earnings conference call, they had declining ad revenues for both their broadcast networks and ESPN. I believe this is the reason why Disney’s stock isn’t appreciating. Although Disney reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.89 compared to the $1.61 street estimate, their revenues of $15.35 billion missed the $15.45 billion estimate. People are shifting away from cable toward streaming and Disney’s stock price is suffering because of it.

Netflix (NFLX) remains the king of streaming for the time being, but I think Disney is well positioned to become one of the dominant players in this space if some changes are made. Once Disney acquires Fox (FOX), they’ll become the majority stakeholder in Hulu. Even then, they won’t be able to overtake Netflix’s streaming subs anytime soon, but I believe they can acquire tens of millions of subscribers rather quickly if they make some changes to the service. Here are three main things that they can do to greatly improve Hulu's customer acquisition rate.

Hulu needs to simplify it’s offerings

New streaming customers are paralyzed when they are given too many choices. Hulu currently offers a basic plan, a commercial-free plan, a live TV option, and additional premium networks for a monthly fee. For cord cutters (former cable customers), these choices are familiar to the ones they faced with cable. But for cord-nevers (people who never had cable), this is going to be a friction point for them.

Netflix makes things simple by giving customers three options: standard, HD, UHD. None of these plans affect which content you get access to. One price gets you everything.

Hulu doesn’t necessarily need to follow this plan exactly, but it does need to make things simpler. There shouldn’t be a choice between commercials and no commercials. Just offer one option. Since Netflix is commercial free, Hulu should also be completely devoid of ads. Their current “Commercial-free” plan still has commercials that run before some shows. That is simply unacceptable for somebody who’s used to binging for 3 hours on Netflix without an ad in sight.

Hulu needs to stop cannibalizing its network shows

When a show airs on ABC, it generates ad revenue based on its Nielsen ratings. When that same show appears on Hulu, less people watch it live and the ratings go down. The network ad revenue takes a hit in exchange for additional streaming viewers. If Hulu were able to pull in an amount of revenue equivalent to the amount of lost ad revenue, then everything would be fine. However, streaming doesn't pull in that kind of revenue yet and Hulu lost $920 million last year.

This cannibalization of network TV is hurting Disney. Content is Disney’s strong suit, so it shouldn’t be offering customers these alternatives that net less profit for the company. My suggestion is for Disney to stop putting its marquee network shows on Hulu until after the season finishes.

Instead, offer more original content that might pair well with network shows. CW’s DC shows often do crossovers. Most recently, there was a four-show crossover between The Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. There’s no reason why a network show can’t do the same with a streaming show. If Grey’s Anatomy did a crossover with a Hulu exclusive show, I’m sure people would tune in. This method might help people bridge the gap between streaming and live TV.

Offer incentives to new subscribers

Amazon Prime picked up most of its subscribers by offering free shipping. Netflix streaming was initially a free bonus to its DVD subscribers. Hulu needs to incentive customers to join their service in the same way. This can be as simple as adding a Hulu subscription with every Disneyland ticket. Or offering exclusive Disney collectibles to people who join their service.

Some sort of incentive must be offered in order to pick up new subscribers. Once Disney acquires those customers’ credit card numbers, they can start relying on that recurring monthly revenue to boost operating profits.

Conclusion

Disney shareholders are not pleased with the stock’s performance. Recent financials showed a year over year decline of Media Networks operating income from $1.362 billion in 2016 to $1.193 billion in 2017. In the same period, Disney’s Studio Entertainment segment declined from $842 million to $829 million and their Consumer Products segment went from $642 million to $617 million. Only their Parks & Resorts segment increased from $1.11 billion to $1.347 billion. However, this is not a viable strategy for continued growth. You can only increase Disneyland ticket prices to a certain extent before consumers stop going. Something else has to be done to stop the operating income in the other three segments from declining.

The company is moving in the right direction with their forays into streaming and their acquisition of Fox. However, I don’t believe they’re moving fast enough. By making these changes to Hulu, I think Disney will improve the service and begin to compete at Netflix’s level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.