Teekay Tankers Q4 2017 Review: Liquidity Concerns Remain
About: Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK), Includes: EURN, NAT
by: Gersemi Research
Summary
4Q17 P&L numbers better than expected, but more important was cash position in line with our forecast.
We estimate negative $86m cash in 3Q19 in our base case.
Asset sales, abolishment of dividend and a potential debt moratorium needed to shore up liquidity.
A highly leveraged balance sheet leaves limited room for manoeuvre.
We reiterate our SELL recommendation and advise to opportunistically buy peers NAT and EURN ahead of the mid-2018 cyclical inflection point.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) posted 4Q17 numbers slightly above or forecast and far above consensus. More important was a liquidity position in line with our expectations, which, assuming a successful refinancing of the August/18