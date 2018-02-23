Teekay Tankers Q4 2017 Review: Liquidity Concerns Remain

Summary

4Q17 P&L numbers better than expected, but more important was cash position in line with our forecast.

We estimate negative $86m cash in 3Q19 in our base case.

Asset sales, abolishment of dividend and a potential debt moratorium needed to shore up liquidity.

A highly leveraged balance sheet leaves limited room for manoeuvre.

We reiterate our SELL recommendation and advise to opportunistically buy peers NAT and EURN ahead of the mid-2018 cyclical inflection point.